Latest Pokémon Go update makes it easier for rural and suburban players to enjoy the game

May 4, 2017

In a long-anticipated move, Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made it easier for players of its augmented reality game to find Pokémon in rural and suburban areas.

According to SlashGear, players who live in areas with few to no Pokéstops and Pokémon Gyms have noticed a 10 to 15 percent increase in Pokemon spawns.

In addition, Reddit users have noticed that Pokémon in those areas will stay spawned for anywhere between 30 to 60 minutes. With the recent addition of Gen 2 Pokémon, players who live in rural and suburban areas should have far more interesting Pokémon to capture thanks to the above-mentioned changes.

Best of all, whether you live in a rural area or not, you don’t need to update the game to enjoy these changes; they’re all server-side tweaks that are already live within in the game.

Source: Reddit Via: SlashGear

Comments

  • Jason

    Being a rural player I would rather see stops/gyms than pokemon

    • Zomby2D

      Having to take a 20 minutes drive to get to the closest stops and gyms (because there are none in my small town) really killed the game early for me. More Pokémons I can’t catch due to lack of Pokéballs isn’t going to make me want to go back to the game.

    • Alex

      haha ya. now you’ll see lots of pokemon to catch, and no pokeballs to catch them with.. =_=

  • Aissam Alilouch

    LOL and catch them with what?? No pokestop no pokeballs.

  • Pingback: Aws_Alkhazraji()