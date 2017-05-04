Latest Pokémon Go update makes it easier for rural and suburban players to enjoy the game

In a long-anticipated move, Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made it easier for players of its augmented reality game to find Pokémon in rural and suburban areas.
According to SlashGear, players who live in areas with few to no Pokéstops and Pokémon Gyms have noticed a 10 to 15 percent increase in Pokemon spawns.
In addition, Reddit users have noticed that Pokémon in those areas will stay spawned for anywhere between 30 to 60 minutes. With the recent addition of Gen 2 Pokémon, players who live in rural and suburban areas should have far more interesting Pokémon to capture thanks to the above-mentioned changes.
Best of all, whether you live in a rural area or not, you don’t need to update the game to enjoy these changes; they’re all server-side tweaks that are already live within in the game.
Comments
Pingback: Aws_Alkhazraji()