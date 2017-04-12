Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and plan changes, found below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Starting today, every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
7-Eleven
Ongoing
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase
Bell
New
• LG G6: $300 off with trade-in offer
• Add Unlimited US-Canada option on all regions
• Add 500Mb data option on main regions
Ongoing
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones
Chatr
Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit for 8 month if you sign up for auto-pay
CityFone
Ongoing
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50 percent for 6 months
• 10 percent off BYO
Eastlink
Ongoing
• 2GB data promo on select plans
•Switch to Eastlink Wireless and receive up to $200 per phone.
Fido
Ongoing
• Various bonus credits on select phones with select 2-year plans
• 10 percent off plans on 4GB+ plans in Quebec
• $10 off plans (Main Regions, MB & SK) or $7 off plans (QC) or $5 off plans (Main Regions & QC) with BYO phone
• $60 Credit with BYO phone in QC only
Freedom Mobile
New
• Add $35 MyTab Boost payment option
• Remove all existing Smartphone plan
• Add $30 (250MB) / $40 (2GB) / $49 (4GB) & $59 (6GB) plans with Unlimited Talk & Text
• 2GB bonus data with $40 / $49 & $59 plans
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
• 10 percent off plans with BYO phone
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
• LG G4: $100 Bill Credit + $10 off per month for 12 months
• Up to $360 off selected phones
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card
Petro Canada
Ongoing
• $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime
Public Mobile
Ongoing
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
• $300 trade-in credit on the LG V20 on 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plans (in-store)
• 1GB Bonus data on 15GB Share Everything plan in MB and SK 2GB Bonus data on 10GB Share Everything plan
• 2GB Bonus data on 14GB Share Everything plan in Quebec
• Special Offer on the 10GB Share Everything plan in Quebec
• $200/$100 off for customers switching from SaskTel/MTS
• $10/mo. discount for 2nd line and $15/mo. discount for 3rd/5th and additional lines, $35/mo. discount for 4th line on all Share Everything plans
• No connection fee ($20/line) online
• $100 trade in on select phones
• $200 trade in on select phones when purchasing an iPhone 6s,6s+,7,7+
• $400 trade in on select phones when purchasing an LG G6
• Preorder a Samsung S8/S8+ and pick up on the 17th instead of the 21st
SaskTel
Ongoing
• $200 trade-in with the Samsung Galaxy S7 / Edge S7 & Note 7
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone
Telus
New
• Quebec: Add 4Gb & 6Gb data option / Remove 7Gb option
Ongoing
• $100 trade-in with the LG G5
• $200 trade-in with the LG G6
• $200 trade-in with the Pixel / Pixel XL
• $10 credit a month for 24 months when adding a family member
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid
Vidéotron
New
• Remove “2GB of extra data for plan 3GB or more” promotion
Ongoing
• Up to 25 percent off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
• LG G6: $400 off with trade-in offer
• Remove “Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017): 2Gb bonus data for 3 months” promotion
• Remove 2GB bonus data
Ongoing
• 10 percent off plans with BYO phone
• Visa Prepaid Cards with various phones
• $30 Credit for online phone activations on a monthly plan with Prepaid
Comments
