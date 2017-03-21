Sony announces mid-range Xperia L1 smartphone

Sony today announced the Xperia L1, its newest mid-range Android smartphone.
A thoroughly mid-range handset, the L1 features a 5.5-inch 720p display, quad-core MediaTek chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, 2,620mAh battery, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and USB-C port. Unlike some recent smartphones that come with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, the Xperia L1 doesn’t also drop the headphone jack. The L1 is also set to include Android Nougat.
The company says it will provide pricing details closer to the smartphone’s April release. No word yet if Sony will release the L1 in Canada.
In the meantime, the L1 complicates Sony’s already busy 2017 smartphone lineup. The Japanese company will release at least four other handsets this year — the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra.
Via: The Verge
