News
PREVIOUS|

Canadians can now download Megaman 1 – 6 on Android and iOS

Jan 5, 2017

8:51 AM EDT

12 comments

After Capcom announced it would re-release the six original Nintendo Entertainment System entries in the Megaman series on mobile back in December, the Blue Bomber has promptly arrived on Android and iOS.

And while all six games are available now via both major app marketplaces, the re-launch hasn’t gone off without a hitch.

Early user reviews suggest each of the titles suffers from frame rate drops, which comes as particularly surprising given that the games are running on significantly more powerful hardware. On the flip side, players report the touch controls work well. In either case, it may be best to hold off on buying any of the installments until Capcom sorts out any launch issues.

If you can’t hold off, however, I’ve added links to each game’s iTunes and Google Play store page. On Android, each title costs $2.89, while on iOS the games are priced at $2.79 a piece.

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2017

3:27 PM EDT

Waze’s Spotify integration is now available on iOS

News

Sep 18, 2017

8:03 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S9 may have a 1,000 fps camera

News

Sep 26, 2017

7:29 AM EDT

Hit indie game Inside coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS

News

Dec 30, 2016

8:24 PM EDT

Classic NES Megaman games land on iOS and Android in Canada on January 5th

Comments

  • Ron Short

    I want Megaman X from SNES!!

    • Shogun

      Then buy an emulator and the cartridge and play away. These mobile versions just aren’t the same.

    • Says someone that has YET to play it from the originator of this series.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I played megaman X4 on PS one. It was a fun game.

  • Tim

    I got the 6 apks from a Bay .. they’re really not easy to play with a touchscreen.

  • MoYeung

    ” On Android, each title costs $2.89, while on iOS the games are priced at $2.79 a piece.”

    Cheaper on iOS? Why?

    • Because Android user have always screamed for just about every app to be free since Android 2.0?? I’m not exxaggerating on this btw.

      Simple economics … provide a service/product that competes and before estimating the demand have that demand pay as much as possible 😉

      Since Android doesn’t yet have Mario Run the developer figures you’ll pay more for nostalgia 😉

  • TouchMyBox

    Don’t touch this one with a ten foot pole. Pocket supercomputers should run games at least as well as cheap consoles from the 1980s.

    Our standards for quality should be at least that high.

    • Quality in the graphics or upscaled games misses the point, such as you. It’s the Nostalgia that is best … those games could be played pretty much forever as boards never ended and continued to be challenging (to a degree).

      I’m personally STILL waiting for Guantlet (not a clone to debut).

      Basically this is how Nintendo thrived and survived all these years. Donkey Kong was ignored in favor of the hero, then the hero created their golden years and they thrived, then they introduced sub characters and a brother (Luigi) before even giving DK another chance and well no history behind DK except for 1/2 games and boom he’s pretty much gone for good. Now their iOS/Android game(s) to be will be re-hashes of existing or historical game play in their coffers.

  • Zach Murray

    Choppy as hech! Playing on my Pixel.
    Waaah

  • Pingback: Capcom is bringing more of its classic games to Android and iOS, including Wolf of the Battlefield and 1942 | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: My Homepage()