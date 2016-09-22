Google’s Allo messaging app launches in the Canadian iOS App Store

After launching Allo on the Play Store just a few hours ago, Google’s messaging app has also made its way to the iOS App Store.
The app was originally shown off at the company’s Google I/O conference back in May where the tech giant highlighted the platform’s end-to-end encryption, temporary private messages, AI-powered responses and the ability to reply without typing via Google Assistant.
Allo is also now available on Android the Canadian Play Store.
Download Allo in the Canadian App Store here.
