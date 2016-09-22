News
PREVIOUS|

Google’s Allo messaging app launches in the Canadian iOS App Store

Sep 22, 2016

7:07 PM EDT

17 comments

allo ios

After launching Allo on the Play Store just a few hours ago, Google’s messaging app has also made its way to the iOS App Store.

The app was originally shown off at the company’s Google I/O conference back in May where the tech giant highlighted the platform’s end-to-end encryption, temporary private messages, AI-powered responses and the ability to reply without typing via Google Assistant.

Allo is also now available on Android the Canadian Play Store.

Download Allo in the Canadian App Store here.

Related: Allo is now available in the Canadian Google Play Store

Related Articles

News

Aug 10, 2017

12:30 PM EDT

Apple launches ‘Made in Halifax’ section on the App Store

News

Aug 17, 2017

7:57 PM EDT

Apple features Montreal’s Ludia as one of ‘Canada’s Best Game Makers’ on ...

News

Oct 10, 2017

3:34 PM EDT

Apple launches App Store ‘Search Ads’ in Canada

News

Jul 10, 2017

12:02 PM EDT

Allo desktop app still a ‘few more weeks’ away, says Google product head

Comments

  • derek daigle

    I really thought allo would do standard sms as well as “allo to allo” I’m truly disappointed, the apps design is so good but without sms/MMS baked in….I just don’t know.

  • Stuntman06

    I’m disappointed that it has no landscape orientation. I hate typing in portrait.

  • KiwiBri

    Yet another messaging platform??

  • fred

    iMessage is not even close.
    It is based on phone numbers (crappy, limiting for PC / tablets without cellular)
    It is proprietary, closed, and on a single vendor.

    I disagree about SMS integration. We should move away from SMS, not integrate it. It’s a legacy protocols that should never have existed on smartphones.

    • Orage42

      You can register an email address for iMessage, no need for a phone number (kind of like Hangouts through a Google account). I know it’s proprietary, which is not my point, my point was about functionality.

      Look, I agree we should probably move away from SMS, but right now, it’s the only protocol that works out of the box for anyone with a cellphone, without adding any app or registering any extra accounts.

      In this crazy messaging war, unless you convince/convert all your friends and family to one app (which is impossible), you’re stuck having 5 or 6 messaging apps running on your phone depending on who you’re talking to. That doesn’t seem simpler or better than SMS in my opinion, not even close.

    • fred

      You may register an email address for iMessage. The problem is that other people are still going to send you messages to your phone number (as it’s the ID most people use) so it is not convenient.

      It doesn’t matter if SMS works on every phone if it doesn’t work on PC. A universal messaging platform must include non-phone devices such as PC and tablets. And you need to register for a phone account to get SMS, it’s much harder than getting a Google/whatever account.

      You are stuck with 5 or 6 messaging apps because you make bad choices. First, if we remove iMessage which is obviously useless (noboby only has friends with iPhones), you are down to 4 or 5. Then, you must have the guts to say no when someone invites you to a XYZ messager.
      And finally, if your friends requires you to be on iMessage or any other closed platform or they won’t talk to you, then I am sorry but you don’t have any friends.

    • Orage42

      I suppose you picked a messaging platform and sent your friends that won’t use it to hell but it’s not a solution for me.

      I personally use hangouts (with SMS integration) and Facebook Messenger (because I have a handful of friends that can’t be convinced to stop using it). Two platforms + SMS (for the folks on iMessage, Snapchat, WeChat, WhatsApp, and all the others which I won’t bother ever using), so it’s not so bad.

      Thing is, I’d rather have one, so we really don’t need another universal messaging service like Allo (which doesn’t work on PC or with SMS), what we need is a universal protocol that gets implemented by everyone.

      Come to think of it, we already have one, e-mail. Maybe we should simply put more effort into making emails more like IMs. There’s the app MailTime, but we’d need a bigger push.

    • fred

      I agree email is the best right now for compatibility and adoption. No need for SMS when you have email.

      There are standards however. XMPP exists. Not perfect, but better than no standard.

      My point was also that of all the non-perfect solutions, some solutions are worse than others. iMessage is one of the worst. Allo isn’t much better, because it only works on Android and iOS phones, not on PCs.

      Facebook messengers and Hangouts are some of the best right now. They are multi-platform and many people already have a Facebook and/or Gmail account, which means they are easy to use for many people. They are not stuck with a phone number as an identifier, which is important.

    • Orage42

      Yeah, I was reading about XMPP, Google Chat apparently used it back in the days. Too bad it got dropped by Google.. that would’ve been a major player in the game.

    • fred

      From what I understand it may still be working, at least partially. You can connect using a 3rd party XMPP client and use basic chat features (no audio or video calls). That’s another reason why Hangouts is one of the best options right now.

    • rick

      Email is way past its due date. The client side is great but snap is what 40 years old. If Apple had courage…….

      Anyway, mobile payments and secure anything would be out with email/smtp

    • Tim

      “It is proprietary, closed, and on a single vendor.”

      Isn’t Google Allo proprietary and closed as well?

    • fred

      Yes, it sucks too. Just not as bad, as it will probably be available on multiple platforms.
      I still think it’s inferior in any possible way to hangout so I don’t even see the point in releasing this app.

  • Alex

    some how, i was able to receive allo messages from my friend, without it installed, however, it never sent to my iphone, rather, it went to my nexus 5, which has no SIM card. I was even able to reply to it through notification reply on my nexus. Also, i received images via Allo too, weird stuff.

    Lastly, i was asked google in the app, what my friend searches most in Google, and it said it does not have this function ‘yet’. xD.

  • rick

    Google should have rebranded bbm

  • Pingback: pantagraph : Google's Allo chat app is clever - just not all that smart - peeker games()

  • Pingback: Exclusive Review of Google Pixel By Mobile Syrup – techcrux()