iOS 10 updates are reportedly sending iPhones into recovery mode [Update, Apple says it’s fixed]

Sep 13, 2016

2:04 PM EDT

33 comments

Recent reports indicate that the iOS 10 update is causing some users’ phones to enter recovery mode.

Several people have tweeted that upon trying to install iOS 10, their phones have either entered recovery mode, or froze. While many users found success when updating via iTunes, several others noted that their devices were ‘bricked’ when attempting to install iOS 10.

While the details around the situation are currently slim, users are flooding Twitter with reports of disabled and frozen devices.

If your device has entered this mode and you cannot get it to restore through normal methods, there is another recovery option to try. The last method you would want to try is DFU mode. The reason we say it should be your last is because it will wipe all your data from your device. To perform a DFU mode restore plug your iPhone into a computer that has iTunes installed, hold down the power button on your iPhone until your device has powered off.

After your phone is powered off hold the home button and power button down for 10 seconds, after 10 seconds continue to hold the home button and release the power button. You should get a popup on your computer saying your phone is in restore mode, click update. This will bring you through the installation process of iOS 10. This is a clean install, meaning it removes all previous code from your phone.

Update: Apple has responded to the issues of iOS 10 bricking devices by stating it has been resolved and users can go forth and download.

“We experienced a brief issue with the software update process, affecting a small number of users during the first hour of availability. The problem was quickly resolved and we apologize to those customers. Anyone who was affected should connect to iTunes to complete the update or contact AppleCare for help.”

Zachary Gilbert also contributed to this post.

Related reading: 10 of the biggest changes in iOS 10

Comments

  • Anton Bruckner

    Yup. Having this problem with one iPhone SE. The other older iPhone 5 updated OTA without any problems.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Me got 5…me no update…me no update longtime.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Try contributing something intelligent to the discussion without the lame mockery

  • Devhux

    My 6S Plus went into recovery mode. Restored & updated via iTunes successfully.

  • It’s Me

    That sucks.

  • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

    I get that software can be quirky, especially if you are installing it on different hardware configurations from various OEMs… but the rash of issues that Apple has had with OS updates is absolutely perplexing. They shouldn’t have this many issues with their own software on their own hardware.

    • It’s Me

      Exactly.

    • EP_2012

      “They shouldn’t have this many issues with their own software on their own hardware with their large budget”. Fixed it for you =)

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Pretty much exactly what I said. Budget is definitely a component of it but they shouldn’t need a lot of resources to make sure software/hardware combinations work fine prior to release given they control both sides of it.

    • EP_2012

      It’s just funny when people mention slow updates or buggy updates, the first thing you hear in a company’s defense is : “they are a small team with a small budget”. Doesn’t work when that company is Apple.

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Apple definitely has no excuses for this. They have plenty of human capital and financial resources

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Wow, lay off Apple already…I mean it’s not like it’s a freakin’ BlurchBerry!!!

    • Just_say_no_to_fanboys

      Why is it that Apple fanboys can’t have a discussion without dragging another OEM into the mud?

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Fanboi…? Moi?!?

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      I was about to say the samething. They control every aspect of their product. They are able to maximize the code to run on their hardware and prevent this sort of things.

      Now I will be interested in knowing the numbers. At least those in recovery did not lost their data.

    • pegger1

      No one should lose their data. Unless they were stupid enough to do a major OS upgrade without backing up first.

    • rick

      Why offer it as an OTA update then? “It should just work” is how Apple markets their technology. “User shouldn’t have to figure it out”

    • rick

      Apple is already downplaying as a “small number”

    • rick

      Nailed it exactly.

  • Alex

    My Ipad Pro 9.7 is fine. no issues for that. Luckily, i didn’t update my phone. Ipad i can live with problems… not my phone…

  • Rodolfo G.

    Seems look only iPhone 6S

  • Will Bonville

    My iPhone 6s is bricked. I’m now doing a DFU restore 🙁

    • Eluder

      Ya, my 6s Plus experienced this as well. Thankfully recovering back to 9.3.5 meant my data was all intact.

    • Will Bonville

      I unfortunately didn’t have that luxury. I just finished restoring 9.3.5 and am restoring from iCloud backup now.

    • Eluder

      Damn that sucks. If that happened to me I would have tossed my phone. iCloud restore for me has failed on two separate occasions, one just about a week or so ago. The iCloud backup looks fine, but it either fails to restore, or simply errors out during the process. I stopped relying on iCloud backups and I’m now backing up to iTunes on a weekly basis at the very least.

  • Captain Henry Morgan

    I managed to upgrade my iOS to 10 without any recovery mode issue. I downloaded the OS via iTunes (about 2.31 GB). After the upgrade, it froze my phone on the first bootup. I just power reboot my phone and it went well after that… I think it should be fine. who knows

  • Eluder

    Yup, had this issue with my 6s Plus. Just finished recovering to iOS 9.3.5, took damn long to do too. Gonna hold off on iOS 10 for a few more days before updating. Apple’s QA team is stellar!

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    This is why you always wait for a bit before doing a software upgrade of any kind. You wait for the feedback of those that jumped on the first few trains that went by.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      True dat ^^^

  • MatroXX

    LET THE BUG HUNT BEGIN!!!

  • rick

    Small number hey. Damage control! Only 8 phones bent

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ Cowar316

      Oh, you! That’s…er….hilarious.

