Video: Here’s Microsoft’s first Surface tablet ad

Here’s Microsoft’s first Surface ad. The company is rumoured to be throwing down some serious cash to promote the new Windows 8 tablet – somewhere in the range of $1 billion. The Surface is launching on October 26th and there will be several ‘pop up stores’ that will sell it to eager buyers. The first Microsoft Store will be opening November 8th in Yorkdale Mall. The ad itself is fresh, “clicky,” and very, very youth targeted. Check it out below:
Source: YouTube
Via: TheVerge
Comments
