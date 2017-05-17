News
Sony’s first full trailer for The Emoji Movie will make you rethink your life

May 17, 2017

7:28 AM EDT

6 comments

The Emoji Movie meh and jailbreak

Sony has released the first trailer for its upcoming Emoji Movie and it’s quite possibly the greatest trailer ever produced.

The movie features the voices of TJ Miller (Silicon Valley, Deadpool) as Gene the ‘meh’ emoji, Anna Faris (Mom) as Jailbreak the ‘codebreaker’ emoji and James Corden as Hi-5 the ‘hand’ emoji.

Oh, and there’s also Patrick Stewart, who’s lending his majestic voice to the poop emoji.

The movie focuses on Gene as he comes to terms with everyone telling him he can’t show any emotion other than the “meh” expression he is modelled after. “My feelings are huge, maybe I’m meant to have more than one emotion,” he says in a scene that truly tugs on the heartstrings.

It suggests a riveting and tragic tale, the likes of which even Shakespeare himself would surely envy. Haven’t you ever felt misunderstood like Gene? I certainly have.

It also presents an extremely relevant commentary on modern society’s misunderstanding and misuse of emojis. After watching the trailer, I had to stop what I was doing to think about how I use my own phone after this. I never even considered that emojis could have feelings, too.

Unfortunately, people don’t seem to truly appreciate Gene’s emotionally-resonant plight. A mere 2,116 people have liked the trailer on YouTube, compared to the 8,886 haters who hit the dislike button.

In all seriousness, though, this movie looks like it’s going to be complete poop.

Image credit: IMDB

Comments

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    It’s so hard to understand why Sony Pictures has trouble making money with pure gold like that being pumped out…

    • I have never laughed so hard

  • Omis

    Will I want to kill myself if I watch it?

  • I can’t tell if this post is sarcastic or sincere. After “lug at heartstrings” and a Shakespeare reference, I am a bit baffled.

  • Allyouranusarebelongtous

    “Sony has released the first trailer for its upcoming Emoji Movie and it’s quite possibly the greatest trailer ever produced.”

    OK, stop right there…are you saying you can’t think of a better trailer? Really?

    Art is dead…

  • Jason

    From a failing movie studio, a movie that will bring low to average reviews, that no one asked for, Sony Animation Works presents, The Poop Joke Movie