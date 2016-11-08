Samsung Canada will exchange Note 7s purchased at third-party retailers for an S7

In an interesting move, it’s come to our attention that Samsung will exchange Galaxy Note 7s purchased at unauthorized retailers, whether through Kijiji, flea markets, eBay or any unofficial gray market platform, for either an S7 or S7 Edge.
This exchange will take approximately two to four weeks based on the date the agreement is signed, according to Samsung. Samsung Canada also says that even if you don’t have a bill of sale, you may still qualify for the company’s Note 7 exchange program. The company notes that processing of requests will take approximately two business days.
In other Note 7 related news, a class action was recently filed in Canada surrounding the smartphone’s overheating issue and safety concerns.
