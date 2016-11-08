News
Samsung Canada will exchange Note 7s purchased at third-party retailers for an S7

Nov 8, 2016

9:01 AM EDT

Note 7

In an interesting move, it’s come to our attention that Samsung will exchange Galaxy Note 7s purchased at unauthorized retailers, whether through Kijiji, flea markets, eBay or any unofficial gray market platform, for either an S7 or S7 Edge.

This exchange will take approximately two to four weeks based on the date the agreement is signed, according to Samsung. Samsung Canada also says that even if you don’t have a bill of sale, you may still qualify for the company’s Note 7 exchange program. The company notes that processing of requests will take approximately two business days.

Cvy4SscUEAAciaE

In other Note 7 related news, a class action was recently filed in Canada surrounding the smartphone’s overheating issue and safety concerns.

Thanks Norm & Adam!

Comments

  • KiwiBri

    interesting problem. I know Apple uses their serial numbers for everything (warranties etc) so you dont need a proof of purchase. Microsoft does the same for the Surface Pros.
    You’d think Samsung would have a consistant policy across the board on how to handle the pronlems etc, but we’ve seen so many different things during this fiasco.

    • It’s Me

      They don’t seem to be big fans of orderly management of stock and production. When they first started the recall they tried to tell people only a relatively few devices were affected, yet had no way to identify which devices were affected (this at the time they thought it was just bad cells). Not sure how a modern, top tier manufacturer has so little ability to track units and batches.

    • Sean-Paul

      You must be a very successful CEO that can show these companies a better way of doing things.

    • It’s Me

      I can give them example of other companies that, when a defect is found and they think they’ve identified a manufacturing defect, are able to narrow down which batches were affected.

      Doesn’t take a CEO to understand batch processing and tracking. Hell, barely takes a GED to comprehend something as basic as stock tracking.

      Now, to be fair to Samsung, when they said they had identified the cause they weren’t being entirely honest and so had no choice but to recall all units. But if you claim you know the problem and you know only a few units were affected, then should be able to say which units were affected, or you are being dishonest or have horrible manufacturing and defect tracking.

  • It’s Me

    Why does the exchange take 2-4 weeks?

    • Dimitri

      It clearly says it in the image.. ” Based on product availability and customer eligibility”

  • will

    How much money are they giving back considering the $200 difference and the inconvenience?

  • Joh

    The recall of note 7 is very slow in Canada I have contacted Samsung more than a dozen of time but still no luck . they have not yet responded to any of my enquiries in the past 4 weeks very disappointed.

    • Michael Le

      Same here. Called them, they never responded. They say to go back to Telus, Telus says to go call Samsung, and it’s just a ridiculous loop. Have papers/documentation and all.

      Last time dealing with Samsung.

  • stevedion

    I already got my exchange box, they just asked me to ship the phone via UPS in a special box they sent me.

    • gremlin0007

      How did you get your box? Where do you sign up for it? It’s sitting at home, in my drawer, unpowered because I can’t return it anywhere?!!?$@#$%^$E&

    • stevedion

      Sent an email to ENRsupport@samsung.com. Got a reply asking for IMEI, Model etc…

  • Arman

    Damn! Need to buy an note 7 for $100 soon.

    • gommer strike

      You better hurry. Craiglist sellers have beaten you to the punch by roughly 2 weeks or more. They have been advertising themselves as buying up Note 7’s for $150.

    • Arman

      Damn! competition.. 😛

    • Haseeb Khan

      Pro Tips *

      You better hurry. Craigslist sellers have beaten you to the punch by roughly 2 weeks or more. They have been advertising themselves as buying up Note 7’s for $150.

  • Haseeb S

    I have been emailing and calling Samsung about my note 7 which I bought from kijijji from last 5 weeks. No one has got back to me in last 5 weeks, wondering if this information is correct

  • Mike Simpson

    I’m curious to know if anyone who didn’t replace their Note 7 with another Samsung device has got their $25 bill credit yet. When I returned mine to the retailer I bought it from (the excellent Andre’s dealer in my home town), I overheard the person helping me tell the Telus rep on the phone that I was the only one of the seven returnees who had requested a full refund. I’ve replaced mine with an LG Stylo 2 Plus and haven’t missed much about the Note 7 since. The Andres rep gave me a refund with no hassle whatsoever but didn’t know anything about the $25.

    Now I’ve just got to convince Telus to reduce my plan cost by the $20/month that was going towards the device balance on the Note 7 but that’s a whole other story…

  • Roberto Yamada

    funny i was talking to one guy at samsung and he told me they are not exchanging phones anymore, they are refunding money so you can buy one online. im still trying to send back my bomb-phone ’cause apparently they realized now that they dont ship the containers to po boxes anymore…

  • Emma Esqueda

    Still think we should be offered the same deal they gave south Korea. Buy a S7/S7 Edge @50% off on payments if needed, get a Note 8 free when they become available. What do we get? Bread crumbs and threats! Their upgrade is to a phone that has been reported to explode as well and is 7 months old. Get freaking real!

