Samsung Pay now available to Canadians via early access program

Nov 8, 2016

8:30 AM EDT

42 comments

Samsung Pay

Don’t call it an official launch just yet, but Samsung has opened up Samsung Pay, its mobile payments platform, to Canadian users — though you’ll need a CIBC Visa credit card and one of the company’s recent smartphones to check out the app.

CIBC customers can register to use Samsung Pay “early” by visiting this website. Once there, supply your email address and the company will send you a message with a link to download Samsung Pay.

If you tried to check out Samsung Pay yesterday, the app should now allow you to add your CIBC credit card properly.

Note that only Samsung’s recent high-end Galaxy smartphones — specifically the S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, S7 and S7 edge — have the necessary hardware to facilitate touch and pay functionality.

On the plus side, if you do own one of the company’s newer handsets and you’re a CIBC customer, you’ll be able to use your smartphone to touch and pay at a greater variety of point of sales machines across the country than the competition. Part of the platform’s hardware specification is a magnetic coil that allows Samsung Pay-enabled smartphones to transmit a user’s credit card information through older magstripe reader point of sales machines.

There’s no word yet on when Samsung Pay will be supported by other banks.

Related: Hands-on with Samsung Pay, coming to Canada later this year

Source: Samsung

Comments

  RambleMan

    To be noted – Samsung Pay only works on LOCKED to carrier devices. I’ve got a G920F (global unlocked S6) and I bank at CIBC. My S6 is not compatible with Samsung Pay because it’s not locked to a carrier.

    neo905

      Hmmmm. I have an unlocked Nexus 6P. I wonder if I same will apply to Android Pay when it arrives?

    Stephane

      all nexus / pixel are carrier unlocked, it will work. The only exception is if you unlock your bootloader or if your device is rooted.

    Arman

      Isn’t there exposed modules that can make a rooted phone work too?

    Stephane

      yes but that is probably why they now check for an unlocked bootloader. At this point, it’s a game of cat and mouse. I’d stay with stock unrooted, unlocked bootloader if android pay is what I’m wanting.

    It's Me

      That’s a weird restriction. I get blocking it on rooted or otherwise compromised phones, but not carrier unlocked phones.

      Wonder if it’s a concession to the carriers to keep them as part of the payment loop. That would be asinine.

    Arman

      That’s just dumb!

    thereasoner

      That sounds weird, this shouldn’t be the case at all. I’ll find out when it supports TD on my wife’s GS6 because I unlocked that phone for travel soon after I bought it.
      Makes me wonder just how Android Pay is supposed to work on the Pixel phones then since they are all unlocked from Google.

    Stephane

      Android Pay doesn’t have that restriction or it wouldn’t work on any of google’s own phones!

    lbwc

      Not true. I have an unlocked S7 Edge running the Telus firmware but on Rogers network. Samsung Pay works just fine.

      It only works on unrooted phones with stock rom. If you tripped Knox…it won’t work…but if you decided to root and therefore trip Knox…then you probably already knew that Samsung Pay wouldn’t work.

  Avgvstvs

    Don’t understand what’s the point. Has anyone tried Tap&Go? It works on Samsungs as well. Why bother with Samsung Pay? You’re running android. I can understand Apple Pay as they’re always anal and never want to adopt standards (like NFC) but Samsung makes zero sense.

    gremlin0007

      What’s Tap&Go? I googled and only found Tap&Go HK?

    Arman

      TD Tap and Pay app is great and works pretty much everywhere, I don’t care for Samsung or Android pay.

    Ben

      That’s awesome if you use only TD cards. A lot of people don’t. I have credit cards from 5 differents banks, I’m obviously not going to install each bank’s app (for those that do have one and support my phone) and open that one specifically
      The whole point of having Samsung or Android Pay (or Apple Pay) is to centralize all cards in one app.

    Arman

      Yeah, I guess it makes sense if you have multiple cards.

    thereasoner

      Samsung Pay will work everywhere, the others will only work on NFC enabled payment terminals which at last count is about 63% of terminals in Canada.

      Some retailers who have new NFC capable payment terminals turn the feature off as well because mobile payment services switch the liability for fraud to the retailers from the banks. So some of those 63% aren’t turned on. Samsung Pay will work regardless.

      Also, portable payment terminals lack NFC like those from take out delivery and the terminals brought to your table in a restaurant. Samsung Pay will still work on those as well.

  Jonah Emery

    Oh god, utterly useless to me with linking debit card. So disappointed. Guess the wait continues until they add debit or Android Pay arrives in Canada.

    vn33

      Keep an eye on Interac … Debit card + Android Pay
      Won’t have to wait too long 😉

    Jonah Emery

      Don’t tease me

    vn33

      Testing phase 😉

  Simon R Czesak

    works with credit card… seriously if you can’t handle a credit card.. maybe adulting isn’t for you. i’m sure debit visa will come soon

  Darryl Friesen

    Doesn’t Samsung Pay mimic a magnetic card swipe? Is there even a merchant left in Canada that doesn’t require chip and pin?

    If it does support NFC also, then I still don’t see the point. Android users have been able to tap-and-pay for years. This offers nothing we don’t already have.

    gremlin0007

      Surprisingly, not all merchants have tap payments. Some small convenient stores/mom and pop stores still use the mag stripe. If you travel to the States, they still use it a lot. The convenience of Samsung pay is the seamless integration into Touchwiz. You won’t have to unlock your screen, go into an app, enter a pin and then tap. I’ve personally been using RBC tap pay for a year now but I’m looking forward to Samsung pay to work so that I can use it on the Gear s3

    Igor Bonifacic

      When it comes to NFC terminal penetration, Canada is the exception, not the norm. When I last spoke to Samsung about Samsung Pay, they said about 50 percent of Canadian merchants have a NFC enabled terminal. In the United States, that number is closer to 10 percent, according to Samsung.

    thereasoner

      I’ve read something like 63% of payment terminals in Canada support NFC so most all common retail establishments. That said, those portable ones don’t have it, like the one your Pizza delivery, cabs etc have, same for the ones that a waitress brings to your table in a restaurant, they won’t have NFC either.

    • But will they accept that mag swipe? last time I had to replace my card (because the chip wasn’t reading well) mag strip payment wasn’t an option. Seems like my bank (PC) blocks the mag strip if the payment terminal in question supports chip.

    thereasoner

      Yes, that’s often the case because the Banks prefer chip and pin, should be interesting to see if Samsungs magstripe is blocked or not. I know that I’ve had the experience where my chip no longer worked because of a slight crack in it so I had to swipe the card old school so it certainly is possible to use the magstripe still.

      Come to think of it , Samsung trying to insure support for its magstripe feature may explain the delay in Samsung Pays arrival.

    ciderrules

      By default terminals will not allow a chip card to be swiped. It’ll give you a message to insert your card instead. Samsung Pay has a method to get around this, but it requires the banks to update software before it’ll work.

    ciderrules

      Most restaurants I go to near me have NFC. You add the tip first and when you hit OK it then allows you to tap. The cab company I use also has it (my kids use Apple Pay when they need to go somewhere after school). Over 90% of my monthly purchases are on Apple Pay.

    thereasoner

      Personally, I’ve never come across a portable payment terminal that supports NFC yet, the wired ones in restaurants etc do of course.

      Anyways, it could be 100% for Samsung Pay users and they won’t have to go out their way to avoid places that don’t support their mobile payment platform or exaggerate how often they can use it for monthly purchases, it would be 100% regardless, even when they travel to the States.

      🙂

    Zach Gilbert

      Hey Darryl, it indeed supports both NFC and magnetic. Magnetic use is good for countries with a less robust payment system, like the US. So if the merchant supports NFC, use that, if they don’t you can use mag.

  Ben

    Is someone afraid terminals will explode (no Note 7 pun intended here) or something if they were to suddenly allow us to use Android or Samsung Pay with any card/device and without any restrictions? I think given the number of banks worldwide that have adopted this and Android Pay in the last 2 years or so, it should be fine really. No need for a pre-beta, early access alpha program.

    Igor Bonifacic

      This early access program is all about optics. Given how long it has taken Samsung to launch this in Canada, it seems pretty clear they wasn’t able to get all the major banks on board. However, they avoid some negative press by positioning it as an exclusive.

    lbwc

      Apple Pay was exclusive to America Express when it first came to Canada. How is this any different?

    Igor Bonifacic

      It’s not. That said, Samsung has been dealing with a lot of bad press recently. If this soft launch is in fact about optics as I suspect it is, then it’s a smart way for them to get people positive about their brand again.

    lbwc

      At least it is something. It works really well…and I only expect this to pick up further.

      Android Pay on the other hand…

      No excuse for Google to not bring Android Pay to Canada…optics be damned.

  charles gauthier

    Tried it this morning! Work flawlesly with NFC and the magnetic thing

    Igor Bonifacic

      Huzzah!

  lbwc

    Works really well. Used it twice today already!

  Allan Lee

    hrm.. seems like the devs just hardcoded in the app to allow any card starting with a “4” … was able to add my US based TD Bank credit card, and US Alliant Credit Union Visa Debit, but not my US Amex. I dont have a CIBC card.. but was able to add the respective US based visa cards that support samsung pay down south. And no cant just download the american samsung pay apk on phone as it just bugs on my Canadian S6Edge

  MOUE

    Is it just me or is the service down in some way? I added my CIBC Visa a couple of days ago but now it’s gone from the app and trying to add it again I get a message saying can’t communicate with Samsung Pay.

  Hani Salehi

    Does this work with PC debit cards or no