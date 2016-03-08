Huawei and Ontario government partner to develop 5G network infrastructure

Ian Hardy

March 8, 2016 3:40pm

Huawei continues to embed itself deeper within the Canadian economy and has invested millions in the region, creating hundreds of jobs to build out 5G network infrastructure in Canada.

Today, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced a partnership with the Chinese manufacturer that will see the acceleration of “5G Ontario,” investing $16 million in a plan that’s set to create hundreds of jobs within the province.

The investment from the Ontario government will focus on developing 5G connectivity, the next generation of wireless network technology that brings significantly faster data speeds and utra-low latency (between 100 and 1000mbps). As part of the partnership, Huawei plans to invest over $303 million in the project over the next five years, and aims to hire an additional 250 new research and development jobs in the province.

Huawei has been active in developing 5G in Canada for a number of years and has presence Markham, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal, and announced plans to open a new research laboratory in Waterloo. In a statement to MobileSyrup, Huawei stated, “the research and development centres will focus on advanced communications research initiatives, including 5G networks, and related technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, enterprise applications and mobility security.”

“Ontario has a vibrant innovation ecosystem that we’ve been proud to be a part of for the past six years, so we’re incredibly excited about expanding our research and development facilities in the province. Our Canadian research team is helping to drive pioneering projects around the world, and this accelerated investment in the Province of Ontario reflects our confidence in Ontario, and the talent of Ontario’s skilled ICT workforce,” said Ken Hu, Huawei’s CEO.

  • this is great. Lets make Ontario the new California

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      If you mean by running up the debt to record levels then, yes we are very much like California.

    • It could be worse. We could have all the debt and a drought.

  • Leif Shantz

    With the overpriced cell phone plans we have in Canada, we probably will blow through the 500 MB limit wifhin one second with 5G network. Hopefully by then, the carriers will be forced to give us unlimited data plans. Probably not likely…….

    • MBTechno

      Hopefully…

    • HoomanB

      Yep. We could go homeless within the hour 😀

  • BriniaSona

    Time for Robelus to hike prices.

  • Ipse

    I hope someone keeps track exactly how many new jobs will be created. The same story ran a few years back about Cisco investing in the province. Result…? dev/null

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      The only jobs being created in Ontario are the ones the govt pays for. There’s no reason to stay here as a business unless you like seeing the cost of doing business increasing everyday…via hydro rates.

      In the time it took to type this 10 jobs have probably been lost in Ontario.

  • MBTechno

    Hope they bring it to Montreal next! We only have LTE here! Even Banff has LTE-A for crying out loud!

  • the so called “4G” in Canada is not even real 4G yet, since they are all just LTE which is only pre-4G, not the real 4G LTE-Advance. PLus the VoLTE is not even wide-spread yet.

  • I think it is a good idea if someone other than the 3 major providers builds the network, that way we can gain more competition and eventually lower prices? If Robellus builds the network, nothing would ever change

  • RjPiston

    It’s not the speed i care about, LTE is already more than fast enough for mobile devices. It’s the data caps that are the issue!! Faster speeds only mean we’ll be hitting our caps sooner… ugh

  • Jonathan Leong

    Not a big fan of Huawei after news of backdoors in their networking equipment hit the news. I wish this was taken into consideration and the Liberals would consider other vendors like Ericsson or Nokia. I could also just be paranoid.

