Huawei and Ontario government partner to develop 5G network infrastructure

Huawei continues to embed itself deeper within the Canadian economy and has invested millions in the region, creating hundreds of jobs to build out 5G network infrastructure in Canada.

Today, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced a partnership with the Chinese manufacturer that will see the acceleration of “5G Ontario,” investing $16 million in a plan that’s set to create hundreds of jobs within the province.

The investment from the Ontario government will focus on developing 5G connectivity, the next generation of wireless network technology that brings significantly faster data speeds and utra-low latency (between 100 and 1000mbps). As part of the partnership, Huawei plans to invest over $303 million in the project over the next five years, and aims to hire an additional 250 new research and development jobs in the province.

Huawei has been active in developing 5G in Canada for a number of years and has presence Markham, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal, and announced plans to open a new research laboratory in Waterloo. In a statement to MobileSyrup, Huawei stated, “the research and development centres will focus on advanced communications research initiatives, including 5G networks, and related technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, enterprise applications and mobility security.”

“Ontario has a vibrant innovation ecosystem that we’ve been proud to be a part of for the past six years, so we’re incredibly excited about expanding our research and development facilities in the province. Our Canadian research team is helping to drive pioneering projects around the world, and this accelerated investment in the Province of Ontario reflects our confidence in Ontario, and the talent of Ontario’s skilled ICT workforce,” said Ken Hu, Huawei’s CEO.

