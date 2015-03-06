BlackBerry halts latest software update on older devices due to performance issues

BlackBerry and its carrier partners have ceased the rollout of its latest software update, BlackBerry 10.3.1, on the Z10 and Q10 models due to issues with performance, battery life, and a miscellany of other customer complaints.
BlackBerry acknowledged a myriad of issues for the older BlackBerry models, but wouldn’t state the specific reasons for pulling the update, which began rolling out in mid-February on the Z10, Q10, Z30 and Q5. The Passport is scheduled to receive the update in the coming weeks, while the Classic launched with 10.3.1 back in December.
Scanning through various BlackBerry forums and comment boards reveals a variety of issues with the 10.3.1 update on the Z10 and Q10, though many can be distilled down to “performance problems.” Some customers complain that the battery drains too quickly, with devices overheating, like due to constant load on the phones’ aging processors. Others say that the update lowered the overall volume output through the speaker; more still take issue with flagging WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, the latter most obvious when trying to connect to a car stereo.
A Rogers spokesperson said, “We are aware that some devices had an issue with the recent download of 10.3.1 for the BlackBerry Z10 and Q10. BlackBerry is working towards a solution and we will update our customers as soon as possible. The update is no longer being sent out to our customers.”
A Bell spokesperson echoed the message with, “The update has stopped, but you should connect with BB directly for more info.”
We’ve reached out to BlackBerry for comment and will update the article when we know more.
