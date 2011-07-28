$7 million iPad 2 comes with “sections of a 65 million year old T-REX Dinosaur’s thigh bone”

Outrageous, yes. Creative, yes. Soon to be outdated, yes! You’ve probably heard of the name Stuart Hughes before, he’s the designer that created the $8 million iPhone and dubbed it the world’s most expensive mobile phone. He’s back and has now created the iPad 2 “Gold History Edition”. This is valued at £5,000,000.00 (about $7 million CAD) and comes with the Apple logo “encrusted with 12.5 cts of ‘I’F’ Flawless diamonds, a magnificent total of 53 individually set sparkling gems”. In addition, the entire iPad 2 has been outfitted with 24ct gold that brings the weight to an “immense 2,000 grams”.
Ready for the Canadian twist? Here we go: the front frame of the iPad 2 is “made from the oldest rock the world has to offer in the form of Ammolite, sourced from Canada this stone is over 75 million years old”… plus this is where it gets a bit crazy. How’d you like to own a bit of a T-REX Dinosaur? If so, you better be buying this has been laced with “sections of a 65 million year old T-REX Dinosaur’s thigh bone was splintered and then shaved into the Ammolite”. Crazy.
Only 2 of these will be made.
Get it here at Stuart Hughes
Via: Techeblog
