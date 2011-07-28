News
$7 million iPad 2 comes with “sections of a 65 million year old T-REX Dinosaur’s thigh bone”

Jul 28, 2011

9:10 PM EDT

25 comments


Outrageous, yes. Creative, yes. Soon to be outdated, yes! You’ve probably heard of the name Stuart Hughes before, he’s the designer that created the $8 million iPhone and dubbed it the world’s most expensive mobile phone. He’s back and has now created the iPad 2 “Gold History Edition”. This is valued at £5,000,000.00 (about $7 million CAD) and comes with the Apple logo “encrusted with 12.5 cts of ‘I’F’ Flawless diamonds, a magnificent total of 53 individually set sparkling gems”. In addition, the entire iPad 2 has been outfitted with 24ct gold that brings the weight to an “immense 2,000 grams”.

Ready for the Canadian twist? Here we go: the front frame of the iPad 2 is “made from the oldest rock the world has to offer in the form of Ammolite, sourced from Canada this stone is over 75 million years old”… plus this is where it gets a bit crazy. How’d you like to own a bit of a T-REX Dinosaur? If so, you better be buying this has been laced with “sections of a 65 million year old T-REX Dinosaur’s thigh bone was splintered and then shaved into the Ammolite”. Crazy.

Only 2 of these will be made.

Get it here at Stuart Hughes
Comments

  • Grahamf

    What a waste of Ammolite.

  • shoo

    Trex bone should be in a museum, not ground up and stuck on an ipad… this is ridiculous.

  • shoo

    …Oh, and it looks ugly.

  • astudent

    Was this made by Ingen?

  • Richard Richardson

    Sorry guys, I already bought both…

  • Iamyou

    I already pre-ordered one of this. Cant wait to jailbreak it and send in in an envelope to Steve Jobs.

  • steven schwartz

    Anyone who buys this should be taken out to the wood shed and put down like Old Yeller!

  • skullan

    Criminal, in my opinion.

  • KidCanada

    I still don’t understand why they keep making these super expensive iPads, especially with this rare t-rex bone. And I wonder who in the right mind would spend this much on this iPad 2. A waste imo…

  • SomeGuy

    Who, in their right mind, would want an iPad?!? D:

  • brendan

    just bought this and happy wit –
    crap, the battery’s dead…

  • God Help US!

    Perfect example of why this world has starving children, war torn countries, and little morals!

  • JK

    “Only 2 of these will be made.”
    that’s a relief to hear.

  • brian

    LMFAO LOL thats all I got to say, doesn’t deserve a comment

  • rg

    I could think of a few better things to spend $7 million on.

  • john

    If anyone actually buys this they need to be killed.

  • scott

    I will give anyone $7 million to smash all, I mean every single IPAD and IPHONE and all apple products in a million pieces and never again use apple product ever again.

  • @GrumpyButtFunny

    Very cool! I would never even if I di have the money but very cool!

  • A Whale

    Dang, their goes another rare artifact to stupid human greed >:(

  • lee

    i wanna throw up

  • eebin

    apple is such a novilty product, and this is a prime example of why.

  • tomg666

    To be honest, if someone would actually be willing to buy this monstrosity, I would want to be the guy that gets the commsission off of it. If people are going to be stupid enough to buy something like this, I want to get some of that money. I’d try to upsell them.

  • Jay

    This is the most disgusting display of ignorance I’ve ever seen. Jobs should be ashamed. Really? T-Rex bone? That improves an iPad in what way? Friggin hell, the person who buys this POS should be shot. How about you give 7 million to a worthy cause and buy a regular iPad like everyone else?

  • Jeff


    That’s 2 too many.

  • Pingback: iPad 2 de lujo – df7vby2j()