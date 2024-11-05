These were Canada’s best-selling games in August and September 2024

Circana and The Entertainment Software Association of Canada have revealed the best-selling games in Canada for August and September 2024.

Read on for both months’ respective lists. Note that only physical sales for Nintendo and 2K games are counted here, as these companies don’t share digital data with Circana.

August

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Madden NFL 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) EA Sports College Football 25 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC) Elden Ring (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Minecraft (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) Visions of Mana (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Age of Mythology: Retold (Xbox Series X/S, PC) Gundam Breaker 4 (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Notably, a key part of Star Wars Outlaws was made in Canada. While the main developer on the game was Sweden’s Massive Entertainment, the core narrative team was based at Ubisoft Toronto (Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs: Legion). On top of that, the game stars Venezuelan-Canadian Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia) as main character Kay Vess. A full behind-the-scenes look at the Canadian production can be found here. Outlaws even charted higher here than in the U.S., where it placed third after Madden and College Football, respectively.

Otherwise, there are no big surprises with the August list for Canada. Games from 2022 and 2023, like Elden Ring (bolstered by this year’s Shadows of the Erdtree expansion), Hogwarts Legacy and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, remained popular, while Visions of Mana, a new RPG from Square Enix, also performed well. (Keeping in line with tradition of JRPGs charting higher in Canada, it was only 10th in the U.S. versus eighth in the Great White North.)

September

EA Sports FC 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC) NHL 25 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo Switch) Astro Bot (PS5) Star Wars Outlaws (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC) Madden NFL 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) God of War: Ragnarök (PS4, PS5, PC) Elden Ring (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS via Apple Arcade)

Unsurprisingly, September was even more dominated by sports games, given that the latest entries in the respective annualized franchises dropped this month. But what’s particularly notable is that both EA Sports FC 25 and NHL 25 are made by EA Vancouver. On top of that, the Canadian co-production Outlaws only dropped to fifth, although Ubisoft has said it didn’t meet sales expectations.

Outside of Canadian games, the two biggest new titles were Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the venerable series’ first mainline title to let you play as the titular princess, and PlayStation’s Astro Bot, one of the company’s highest-rated games in history. Interestingly, Astro Bot was slightly more popular in the U.S., placing second, while Zelda charted fourth there. That said, NHL 25 was only ninth in the U.S. and second overall in Canada, which, given our love of hockey, isn’t exactly shocking.

It will be interesting to see what October’s list looks like, given that it was an especially busy month. Some of the biggest releases included Xbox’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Nintendo’s Super Mario Party Jamboree!, Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake, Sega’s Sonic X Shadow Generations, and, released on the final day of the month, EA’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard (developed by Canada’s BioWare Edmonton).

What games, if any, did you buy in August and September? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Ubisoft