Pokémon TCG Pocket reportedly earned $12 million in first days post-launch

Pokémon TCG Pocket, a mobile trading card game by the Pokémon Company, is doing very well in its first week post-release.

Analytics firm AppMagic suggests that the game has seen over 12 million downloads worldwide and earned $12.1 million (1.68 million CAD) since October 30th. This is quite a rapid pace, and who knows if the game will maintain this $3 million per day earnings.

45 percent of the game’s earnings come from the Pocket Monsters’ own country, Japan, according to Appmagic. Following that is the U.S., which represents 25 percent of the revenue. Canada isn’t in the top five. Though Japan is the top revenue maker for the mobile Pokémon card game, only four percent of the installs come from Japan. 29 percent of the installs come from the U.S. (about 7.5 million downloads, says Appmagic)

Wow. Completely awestruck here. 😳 Thank you to everyone who helped #PokemonTCGPocket reach over 10 million downloads! We’re incredibly grateful and hope everyone continues to enjoy the game. There are more great things to come! 🌐 https://t.co/pWNREzTPb3 pic.twitter.com/LdmHCkB40e — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) November 2, 2024

Appmagic also estimates that in the West, each player spends $1.24 (about $1.72 CAD) per day on the title, while in the East, it’s closer to $12 (about $16.66 CAD) per day.

By platform, iOS users spend a lot more money, accounting for $10.5 million of the total spend. Oddly, Google Play has more downloads to date — iOS users just like to spend money.

While the game offers a lot of free ways to collect cards, for collectors, the easiest way is to spend money. The mobile game offers a ‘Premium Battle pass’ for $14 per month, but there is a two-week free trial.

Source: Appmagic, MobileGamer.biz