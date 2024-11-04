fbpx
News

Cheaper Apple Vision Pro delayed beyond 2027: report

Next year's model is rumoured to sport the M5 chip

Dean Daley
Nov 4, 20242:49 PM EST 0 comments

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has posted on X (Twitter), revealing information about the Apple Vision Pro.

According to Kuo, production of the cheaper Vision Pro model has been delayed beyond 2027. The next Vision Pro model will sport an upgraded M5 processor. Kuo says that the more affordable Vision Pro wouldn’t help create any new use cases and thus not give people a reason to purchase the device. Kuo later points out that what’s considered ‘affordable’ for the Vision Pro might still be pricey compared to what Apple’s competitors put out.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also discussed Apple’s plans for the Vision Pro in a recent Power On newsletter, corroborating Kuo’s belief. However, Gurman didn’t mention whether the device would launch in 2025.

That said, Gurman mentions that Apple is considering a pair of smart glasses that connect to an iPhone. Qualcomm is currently working with a number of companies that are working on new smart glasses. So, it makes sense that Apple would now be considering it as well.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo, Power On, Via: iPhone in Canada

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Rumours state iOS 18.2 with Genmoji and Canadian English support to hit in early December

Gaming

More than 50 games will be PS5 Pro Enhanced at launch

News

Apple fixing iPhone 14 Plus units with rare camera issue for free

News

Rumour has it Apple will redesign the MacBook Pro in 2026

Comments