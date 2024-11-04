Cheaper Apple Vision Pro delayed beyond 2027: report

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has posted on X (Twitter), revealing information about the Apple Vision Pro.

As I understand it, production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027 for a while now. This means Apple’s only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor. I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 3, 2024

According to Kuo, production of the cheaper Vision Pro model has been delayed beyond 2027. The next Vision Pro model will sport an upgraded M5 processor. Kuo says that the more affordable Vision Pro wouldn’t help create any new use cases and thus not give people a reason to purchase the device. Kuo later points out that what’s considered ‘affordable’ for the Vision Pro might still be pricey compared to what Apple’s competitors put out.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also discussed Apple’s plans for the Vision Pro in a recent Power On newsletter, corroborating Kuo’s belief. However, Gurman didn’t mention whether the device would launch in 2025.

That said, Gurman mentions that Apple is considering a pair of smart glasses that connect to an iPhone. Qualcomm is currently working with a number of companies that are working on new smart glasses. So, it makes sense that Apple would now be considering it as well.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo, Power On, Via: iPhone in Canada