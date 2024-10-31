Android 16 to release in Q2 of 2025

Android 15 came out pretty late this year, but Google seems to be making a huge change in 2025 by launching the next iteration of Android months earlier than usual.

According to the latest Android Developer Blog, in 2025, there will be a major Android update in Q2 instead of Q3. Following that, there will be a minor Q4 update. Google says that this is “better align with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner.”

This will allow third-party phone makers to push out Android 16 earlier than later. Due to this year’s delay, Samsung’s One UI 7 beta is launching later than usual. This even gives Google more time. In 2024, Google launched the Pixel 9 series without the latest version of Android. By pushing up Android 16, even if Google launches the Pixel 10 series in August, it should hopefully come with the latest version of Android.

Android 16 was previously rumoured to launch in Q2 of 2025 by the well-known Mishaal Rahman.

Rahman found code in the Android Open Source Project to support these findings. The code refers to 25Q2, which Rahman believed was a reference to Android 16, turns out he was right.

Source: Android Developer Blog