Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is now available on Crunchyroll.

The movie showcases the Karasuno’s boys’ volleyball club versus their nemesis school, Nekoma High.

Fans of the series have been waiting for this battle since the first season. Both teams are considered underdogs, but they have made it to Japan’s national volleyball club tournament.

The film was produced by Production I.G. Susumu Mitsunaka, who wrote and directed the screenplay, and Haruichi Farudate wrote the original story.

Before watching Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, consider checking out the first four seasons of Haikyu, which are currently on Crunchyroll.

Image credit: Crunchyroll