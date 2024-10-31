Marvel Studios releases Disney+ slate for 2025, including Daredevil: Born Again

Disney has released a small teaser video highlighting the many Marvel Studios productions heading to Disney+ in the new year.

Deadpool and Wolverine and What If…? Season 3 will round out the 2024 slate of Marvel Productions released on Disney+. In a short 2-minute-long video, it’s confirmed that the box office success film starring Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds alongside Hugh Jackman lands on November 12th. The third and final season of What If…? then arrives on December 22, and will once again release an episode each day over the season.

Then, to kick off 2025, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man begins streaming on January 29th. As part of the Marvel Animation wing of the MCU, the series is set in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn becomes Peter Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark. It’s largely based on the early days of Peter being Spider-Man.

On March 4th, Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+. The long-awaited reboot/continuation of the Netflix series, now under Marvel Studios, sees the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Following the events of Echo, Vincent D’Onfrio’s Kingpin is bent on tackling the political landscape of New York City. This then forces Daredevil to pursue him once again.

Next up is Ironheart, which begins on June 24th. Following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) returns to Chicago. As the forces of magic begin to surface, the MIT student has to leverage technology and engineers to fight the likes of The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

Eyes of Wakanda is next, with a premiere date of August 6th. Produced by Ryan Coogle, the animated series follows a group of Wakandan warriors who retrieve vibranium through history. It also peels back the history of the Black Panther and T’Challa’s ancestors throughout the ages.

The R-rated Marvel Animations series Marvel Zombies hits Disney+ in October. Primed for the spooky season, the What If…? Spin-off shows a group of characters fighting to survive the zombie apocalypse. Former heroes and villains are now undead, threatening the likes of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, and Shang-Chi.

Finally, Wonder Man rounds out the 2025 slate. There’s not too much known about the series. However, we do know it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as Simon Williams / Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley returns as Trevor Slattery. Wonder Man centres on Williams, a superpowered actor leading an in-universe superhero television series.

Captain America: Brave New World is slated to hit theatres on February 14th. However, Marvel Studios has not revealed when it’ll come to Disney+ just yet.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Source: @OneTakeNews