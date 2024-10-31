AI-generated review summaries coming to the App Store

Users might soon see AI-generated summaries of user reviews on the Apple App Store.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, an unlisted App Store article outlined how a new tool will create summaries of reviews that live on product pages alongside screenshots and app descriptions. Initially launching in select countries and regions, the feature will become available for apps that cross a certain review count threshold. Once on a page, the summary will be updated with every new review. Apple has also stated in the article that app developers will be able to report if they feel the summary is inaccurate.

It will be interesting to see how these summaries play out. On one hand, this feels like a natural evolution of reviews, especially given the live-service nature of many popular apps. However, anyone who has spent any amount of time on the App Store knows that reviews don’t always make the most sense. They’re often not even full sentences. Whether Apple’s AI is able to extract the necessary information and turn it into a cohesive summary is anyone’s guess.

This is just the latest AI feature Apple has included in its products. The company recently launched text and notification summaries on iOS, and more users have been added to the Apple Intelligence beta to test out Genmoji.

Would you find app review summaries helpful? Or will this just lead to more review bombing?

Source: 9to5Mac Via: MacRumors