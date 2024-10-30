New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in November.
Highlights this month include the second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone and a new show called Landman, also from Tylor Sheridan, about a modern-day oil county in Texas.
November 1
- Welcome to Christmas
- Ridiculousness
November 5
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass Number Two
- Jackass 3
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
November 8
- Lights Out [Paramount+ Original]
- It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas
- The Real CSI: Miami
November 10
- Yellowstone Season 5, Part Two premiere [Paramount+ Original]
November 12
- MTV Europe Music Awards 2024
- Larger than Life: The Reign of the Boy Band (Doc) [Paramount+ Original]
- The Equalizer
- Blaze and the Monster Machines
November 15
- Chief of Station [Paramount+ Original]
- A Rose for Christmas
November 17
- Landman [Paramount+ Original]
November 19
- Troy
- Office Christmas Party
- The Loud House: The Really Loud House
- The French Montana Story: For Khadija
November 22
- Thelma [Paramount+ Original]
- PD True
- Double Holiday
November 26
- Collateral
- Draft Day
- Superbad
- Monster High
November 29
- The Agency [Paramount+ Original]
Paramount+ Basic with Ads costs $6.99/month, Standard (ad-free) costs $10.99/month and Premium costs $13.99/month.
