New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2024

It's time to return to the Yellowstone ranch

Brad Bennett
Oct 30, 202412:18 PM EDT 0 comments

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in November.

Highlights this month include the second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone and a new show called Landman, also from Tylor Sheridan, about a modern-day oil county in Texas.

November 1

  • Welcome to Christmas
  • Ridiculousness

November 5

  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Jackass Number Two
  • Jackass 3
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

November 8

  • Lights Out [Paramount+ Original]
  • It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas
  • The Real CSI: Miami

November 10

  • Yellowstone Season 5, Part Two premiere [Paramount+ Original]

November 12

  • MTV Europe Music Awards 2024
  • Larger than Life: The Reign of the Boy Band (Doc) [Paramount+ Original]
  • The Equalizer
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines

November 15

  • Chief of Station [Paramount+ Original]
  • A Rose for Christmas

November 17

  • Landman [Paramount+ Original]

November 19

  • Troy
  • Office Christmas Party
  • The Loud House: The Really Loud House
  • The French Montana Story: For Khadija

November 22

  • Thelma [Paramount+ Original]
  • PD True
  • Double Holiday

November 26

  • Collateral
  • Draft Day
  • Superbad
  • Monster High

November 29

  • The Agency [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Basic with Ads costs $6.99/month, Standard (ad-free) costs $10.99/month and Premium costs $13.99/month.

Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in October here.

