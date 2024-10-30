New on Paramount+ Canada: November 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in November.

Highlights this month include the second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone and a new show called Landman, also from Tylor Sheridan, about a modern-day oil county in Texas.

November 1

Welcome to Christmas

Ridiculousness

November 5

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass Number Two

Jackass 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

November 8

Lights Out [Paramount+ Original]

It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas

The Real CSI: Miami

November 10

Yellowstone Season 5, Part Two premiere [Paramount+ Original]

November 12

MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

Larger than Life: The Reign of the Boy Band (Doc) [Paramount+ Original]

The Equalizer

Blaze and the Monster Machines

November 15

Chief of Station [Paramount+ Original]

A Rose for Christmas

November 17

Landman [Paramount+ Original]

November 19

Troy

Office Christmas Party

The Loud House: The Really Loud House

The French Montana Story: For Khadija

November 22

Thelma [Paramount+ Original]

PD True

Double Holiday

November 26

Collateral

Draft Day

Superbad

Monster High

November 29

The Agency [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Basic with Ads costs $6.99/month, Standard (ad-free) costs $10.99/month and Premium costs $13.99/month.

