Koodo now sells smartwatches and has a $10/mo 5GB watch plan [Update]

Telus-owned Koodo now carries select smartwatches and offers a smartwatch plan.

In an email to MobileSyrup, the wireless provider revealed that it now offers select Apple and Samsung smartwatches and it plans to offer the Pixel Watch in the future. Koodo’s smartwatch plan, dubbed ‘One Number 5GB,’ includes 5GB of 4G LTE data for your smartwatch, and it costs $10/mo. It’s the only smartwatch plan that Koodo offers.

Below is a list of smartwatches Koodo offers along with their pricing:

It’s worth noting Koodo charges a $10 SIM card fee (even though smartwatches use eSIM and not physical SIM cards) and $15 for shipping.

Koodo also launched a support page with additional details about connecting a smartwatch to its network.

The Koodo website indicates that customers can get watches on the Tab, but must do so in-store. The website only lists outright pricing for the watches, but Koodo provided a list of Tab pricing to MobileSyrup, which breaks down as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm – $0 down, $20/mo Tab charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm – $0 down, $21.67/mo Tab charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – $88 down, $33/mo Tab charge.

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm – starting at $0 down, $29.96/mo Tab charge.

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm – starting at $0 down, $31.75/mo Tab charge.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) 40mm – $0 down, $17.58/mo Tab charge.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) 44mm – $0 down, $19.38/mo Tab charge.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 – $466 down, $33/mo Tab charge.

Update Oct. 30, 2024 at 12:09pm ET: Added additional details about Koodo’s plan to add the Google Pixel Watch and about Tab pricing for the various smartwatches. Also noted that Koodo doesn’t offer other watch plans.