Rogers rebrands Ignite TV to Xfinity

Rogers announced today that it’s rebranding its TV offerings. IgniteTV will now be known as Rogers Xfinity TV, and Ignite Streaming will now be called Rogers Streaming.

Rogers’ support page outlines the changes, but the main thing is that it’s just new branding. Customers’ recordings, channels, and bills will all stay the same, but they’ll feature the new product names instead of the old ones.

In addition to the TV changes, there is some rebranding on the home internet side as well. The Ignite HomeConnect app has been rebranded as Rogers Xfinity. For Shaw users, the app is changing to Rogers Xfinity (Shaw).

Rogers has been working with Comcast since April of this year when the two telecoms signed a 10-year agreement allowing Rogers to use Xfinity-branded products and services in Canada. It was speculated that Xfinity would replace IgniteTV then, and now it appears that was true.

Source: Rogers