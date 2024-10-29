Pizza Hut’s WRMR keeps your pizza warm while you game

My absolute favourite pizza chain, Pizza Hut Canada, is doing something really strange but something I might actually use myself.

The new Pizza WRMR is a sleeve that you can place on top of your gaming console to keep your pizza warm while you game.

brb taking your gaming setup to the next level 👀 pic.twitter.com/1AiFR16cwV — Pizza Hut Canada (@PizzaHutCanada) October 26, 2024



The tray fits several slices and is designed to “snugly affix to the top of your gaming console,” meaning you won’t have to warm up your slices even after hours of gaming. The Pizza WRMR channels the warmth from the gaming console’s air pipe to the pizza slices.

Pizza Hut says its red roof inspired it, and the lid opens like a laptop.

You can download the 3D printer blueprints from the Pizza Hut website.

Later today at 6pm ET, Canadian streamer Zkmushroom will go live on Twitch to show off the Pizza WRMR in action.

Image Credit: Pizza Hut