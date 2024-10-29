fbpx
News

Pizza Hut’s WRMR keeps your pizza warm while you game

You can 3D print the warmer from Pizza Hut's website

Dean Daley
Oct 29, 20241:24 PM EDT 1 comment

My absolute favourite pizza chain, Pizza Hut Canada, is doing something really strange but something I might actually use myself.

The new Pizza WRMR is a sleeve that you can place on top of your gaming console to keep your pizza warm while you game.


The tray fits several slices and is designed to “snugly affix to the top of your gaming console,” meaning you won’t have to warm up your slices even after hours of gaming. The Pizza WRMR channels the warmth from the gaming console’s air pipe to the pizza slices.

Pizza Hut says its red roof inspired it, and the lid opens like a laptop.

You can download the 3D printer blueprints from the Pizza Hut website.

Later today at 6pm ET, Canadian streamer Zkmushroom will go live on Twitch to show off the Pizza WRMR in action.

Image Credit: Pizza Hut

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Spirit Halloween is on DoorDash for last-minute costume needs

News

Honey, I shrunk the Mac mini

News

NDP calls out Rogers, Liberals over telco price gouging

News

Google working on Tensor wearable chip, could arrive with Pixel Watch 5: report

Comments