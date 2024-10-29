fbpx
PlayStation closes Firewalk Studios the folks behind Concord

Mobile Game developer Neon Koi is also getting shut down

Dean Daley
Oct 29, 20245:21 PM EDT 13 comments
Concord game

PlayStation is shuttering Firewalk Studios, the folks being the console-exclusive ConcordConcord had a horrible launch last month and was taken offline after a week. Alongside Firewalk, PlayStation is also closing Neon Koi, a mobile game studio. According to Bloomberg, this will affect about 210 jobs.

“We have spent considerable time these past few months exploring all our options,” says Hulst. “After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio. I want to thank all of Firewalk for their craftsmanship, creative spirit and dedication.”

PlayStation CEO Herman Hulst continues, “The PvP first-person shooter genre is a competitive space that’s continuously evolving, and unfortunately, we did not hit our targets with this title. We will take the lessons learned from Concord and continue to advance our live service capabilities to deliver future growth in this area.  ”

I played several Concord rounds and had a lot of fun. Of course, I play many of these PVP shooters like Overwatch and Valorant, so it’s designed for me. It’s worth mentioning, though, that perhaps if they had made the game free, it would have been more competitive than many of these other hero shooters.

Source: PlayStation, The Verge

