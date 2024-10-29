Spirit Halloween is on DoorDash for last-minute costume needs

Halloween is almost upon us, but if you’re like me, you’ve been waiting until the last minute to get your costumes. The spookiest of holidays being on a Thursday this year means you can party both Thursday and Friday nights if you already didn’t go partying last weekend. Or what if your kid needs that last-minute tiara or fangs for their costume?

DoorDash and Spirit Halloween have partnered, and you can now order at over 70 Spirit Halloween locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Check out your nearest Spirit Halloween here.

Michaels is also available on DoorDash if you need some last-minute DIY supplies.

Until October 31st, you can save up to 25 percent of your next order of $25 or more from select stores on DoorDash, including Spirit Halloween and Michaels. Just use promo code BOO25.

Header image credit: Shutterstock