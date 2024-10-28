Apple finally adds USB-C to Magic Mouse, Trackpad and Keyboards

Apple has finally completed its USB-C transition by converting the Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad to the modern connection standard and eschewing the Lighting connector for good.

That said, the company still sells the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 14, and the Apple Pencil 1, which still use Lightning, but for the most part, all of the modern products in the Apple Store use USB-C.

It’s been a long road to move all the products over to this standard connector since Apple launched it with the 12-inch MacBook in March 2015. As someone on the cutting edge of tech, I’m super happy about this change since now I can charge every device in my house with USB-C. My last holdout was my Magic Trackpad, which I use with my computer, and my old Magic Keyboard, which I use with the Vision Pro.

The prices of the updated keyboard, mouse and trackpad are below;

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric keypad (white) – $229

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric keypad (black) – $249

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (white) – $179

Magic Keyboard (white) – $119

Magic Trackpad (white) – $159

Magic Trackpad (black) – $179

Magic Mouse (white) – $95

Magic Mouse (black) – $119

Source: Apple