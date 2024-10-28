Fizz’s fall discount offers Canadians up to 40% off on a new mobile plan

Fizz is ambitiously continuing to expand across Canada. In 2024, the mobile provider moved its coverage into four new provinces, including Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Alberta. Now, alongside Quebec, where its service launched in 2018, Canadians have access to affordable cellular connectivity that’s fast and reliable, and offers many fantastic consumer-friendly perks like automatic data rollover, fully customizable mobile plans, and generous loyalty rewards.

Make no mistake that average prices for cellular connections in Canada are steep. And while there are alternatives from the big-named conglomerates, it can often be an overwhelming process to choose which mobile provider to go with. Fizz is rightfully deserving of being on your radar if you’re looking to set up a new device or transition away from other competitors. As other comparable plans reach upwards of $80 to $90 a month, Fizz remains competitive with many affordable options to best serve your needs.

If you’ve seen its bright, vibrant, and fun ads around Canada, you’ve likely already heard of Fizz. With a fun and energetic energy to the brand, Fizz is carving a name for itself across the country. The mobile provider is encouraging Canadians to sign up for stable and affordable 4G LTE-A coverage across the aforementioned five provinces. What makes Fizz stand out amongst other mobile providers is how straight-to-point their service is. Everything Fizz offers is centred around meeting the needs of each individual. As soon as you arrive on the website, you’re met with the option to fully customize and tailor a mobile plan to your needs.

Fizz’s fall discount offers up to 40% on mobile plans

For instance, Fizz’s cellular plans include data allotments that range from 1GB per month up to 80GB. The nice thing is that any unused data from one month rolls into the next automatically. You can also toggle whether you need unlimited texting, call minutes, voicemail, and U.S. coverage on top of provincial or Canada-wide coverage. With these fantastic options, users have the luxury of choosing a mobile plan that fits their needs and budget. All the while, Fizz delivers reliable and secure coverage with no long-term contracts.

On top of providing Canadians with exceptionally priced plans, Fizz also has all the latest smartphones to choose from if you’re in need of an upgrade. Across the latest Samsung devices, iPhone 16 series, and Google Pixel, you can pair your phone with the mobile plan of your choosing – no limitations, no fixed-term contracts. Since Fizz likes to do things differently, it also offers an exclusive feature: with the purchase of a phone identified with a purple stamp, the user gets to enjoy a discount (%) on their mobile plan for 24 months. Plan changes are permitted and the discount will follow you for the two-year period.

Across the board, Fizz offers transparent pricing for all of its plans. Whether you’re looking at a plan with a lower data allotment or something with full coverage across Canada and the U.S., Fizz doesn’t include any hidden charges or surprise fees when signing up. You can simply order your SIM card online or get it at a participating store. Upon arrival, Fizz walks you through a step-by-step guide to setting up your SIM card with your phone. If you’re carrying over an existing phone number, Fizz handles the cancellation of your current plan –– leaving you to avoid wait times on the phone.

Gain great rewards by being a Fizz Member

As a Fizz member, you’ll gain access to a bevy of great rewards through their loyalty program called My Rewards. Starting from the moment your mobile plan is live, you’ll begin to unlock rewards and bonuses that other mobile providers wouldn’t dare offer. Essentially, the longer you stay at Fizz, the more rewards you’ll get to enjoy every month. And by being an engaged member, you’ll speed up the process; for instance, by referring friends, participating on the forum, gifting data to another Fizz member in need, etc.

There’s been no better time to look at a phone plan from Fizz. With new offers available throughout the year, Fizz is a mobile provider worth keeping on your radar the next time you need an upgrade or simply want to get a bit more out of your phone plan. For more information, check out Fizz.ca for details.

Image credit: Fizz

This story is sponsored by Fizz