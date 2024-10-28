Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Complete launches Dec. 3 for $12.99

The shutdown of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has been sad for many gamers, but now that the Complete edition of the game is shipping, things are looking up.

Nintendo has shared a 12-minute video detailing how the game will stay the same and how players can transfer their save data to the new app. To be clear, this isn’t an update to the old app but a whole new app, but if you transfer your save data with your Nintendo account, you won’t lose anything.

The new app won’t support Leaf Tickets, Pocket Camp Club, or playing with friends online. This means no more buying/selling with friends, but Leaf Tickets are being replaced with Leaf Tokens, which you can get via Bell exchange or as an in-game reward. Since the new app is a paid experience, it will get access to some of the features that were locked behind the Pocket Camp Club subscription.

While you can’t play online anymore, you can make a new Camper card, which allows you to trade your custom card with friends via QR codes. You can then go and see your friend collection in a new area called Whistle Pass, where you can talk with their avatars and sometimes get gifts. On top of that, there will be a K.K. Slider concert every night at 7 PM. While not a perfect replacement for online play, it is a nice compromise.

Events and time will still pass as normal, but instead of new events, the existing events will repeat on a four-year cycle. However, the team behind the game will continue to add new items until September 2025. If you missed a limited-time item in the old game, you can buy them from a new catalogue to help you get 100 percent of the items in the new game.

You can learn more about the game on its About page, and you can already pre-order it on Android and iOS.