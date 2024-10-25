Minecraft hits players with harsh reality by ending VR support

Mojang has confirmed that official support for Minecraft VR will come to an end in March 2025.

In a changelog last month, the developers behind the game confirmed that PlayStation VR support would be coming to an end. And in an unsurprising follow up, this month’s changelog confirmed that all other VR devices would also have their service cut short.

While its never great to hear of features being cut, virtual reality will still be accessible for the game through mods. Minecraft has one of the most active modding communities of any game, so whether you’re on an HTC Vive or a Meta Quest, you’ll still be able to build worlds thanks to Vivecraft and Questcraft. Unfortunately, PSVR users will have a much harder time accessing their content due to the closed nature of the PlayStation ecosystem.

In its announcement, Mojang confirmed that VR players won’t lose access to their worlds, they just won’t be able to use their headset to play. It’s a disappointing move considering that Minecraft was one of the first games to show off the potential of AR and VR. In one of the coolest demos ever shown off on the Microsoft stage at E3, Microsoft’s HoloLens was used to build an entire world on top of a table. It felt like the potential for AR/VR was endless.

Support for virtual reality in Minecraft started all the way back in 2016. Now, nine years later, virtual reality is still a niche product with a host of issues that still plague the technology. This is just another sign that the development of the VR scene is slowing down significantly.

Let’s just hope these resources weren’t cut to help fund the Minecraft movie. The movie isn’t out yet, so this could be a Sonic situation, but I feel fairly confident saying that not even Jack Black can save this one.

Image credit: Mojang