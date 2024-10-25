Google ‘Hold close to cast’ feature rolls out for Pixel Pro and Tablet

Google has launched the latest feature drop for Pixel Pro and Pixel Tablet. With the October Pixel (Feature) Drop now available, users can ‘Hold close to cast’ and tap to cast between the two devices.

The Hold close to cast feature utilizes UWB (Ultra-Wideband) and other wireless technology available on Pro-level Pixel devices. It allows users to use Pixel Pro and Pixel Tablet to create a multi-device streaming connection. For instance, you can use bidirectional streaming to transfer a song from Pixel Pro to Pixel Tablet or vice-versa. The same goes for YouTube Music and Spotify.

Hold close to cast is available to use across Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Users also require a docked Pixel Tablet. Additionally, Google informs that both devices “must be on the same private Wi-Fi network to cast.”

To set up and use the feature, you must navigate to the ‘Settings’ app and select ‘Google.’ Users must then navigate to ‘All services’ and ‘Cast options on your Pixel.’ Once near a Pixel Tablet, all you have to do is reach your Pixel Pro towards the device and let UWB do its magic.

The Google Play services update version 24.42.32 is rolling out now. However, it may not be widely available to all users just yet.

Source: 9to5Google