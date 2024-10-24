Rumour: Samsung is developing a triple-screen smartphone

Samsung is currently developing a triple-screen smartphone, according to industry insiders. If true, Samsung will be the second manufacturer to bring a tri-fold smartphone to the market, furthering the OLED arms race.

As reported by ZDNet (via Android Authority), Samsung and their display partners have “completed the development of parts for the trifold model and are already ready for commercialization,” according to an industry insider. If this is to be believed, we could see a triple-screen version of their foldable smartphone as early as next year.

Huawei recently showed off the Mate XT Ultimate, the first triple-fold smartphone. With its unique octagonal camera window and red and gold colour scheme, it certainly left a strong impression. How Samsung is approaching its design has yet to be seen, but it’s safe to say it will likely be in line with their other foldable devices.

Despite the fact that Samsung has the design and parts ready to go into production, reports also state that they might still choose to forgo the project. Though popular in the Korean and Chinese markets, foldable smartphones have seen a decline in sales this year. Whether due to the novelty wearing off or their high prices, sales are slowing. We will have to wait and see whether Samsung’s mobile unit decides to face Huawei head-on.

It would be great to see some competition in the space. Let’s be honest though, do we really need another crease in our screens?

Source: ZDNet Via: Android Authority