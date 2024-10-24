Get ready for a full week of announcements from Apple

When the SVP at Apple teases a full week of announcements, we sit up and take notice.

Taking to Twitter (X), Greg Joswiak told viewers to “Mac your calendars,” teasing a week of reveals starting on Monday morning.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

The expectation is that we’ll see a range of Macs powered by M4 chips announced. We’ve been hearing rumours about M4 Macs since the beginning of the month when Bloomberg first laid out the company’s plans for the remainder of 2024. However, I wouldn’t expect much beyond that.

Expect multiple MacBooks, possibly iMacs and maybe even a Mac Mini. But don’t get your hopes up for a new retro-style iPod. Even without the usual autumn conference, this is still well within Apple’s playbook.

That’s not to say that there won’t be anything exciting. As The Verge pointed out, the new Mac Mini could be getting a redesign, bringing it close to the size of an Apple TV. That’s both cute and impressive.

And if you’re feeling really spicy, we could see some port announcements for games coming to Mac. Our gaming editor, Brad Shankar, took a stab at guessing a few games, including Dragon’s Dogma 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Prince of Persia.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the week as we cover all of the latest Apple announcements.