Microsoft made Windows 11 updates install faster, reduced CPU usage

The company also shaved up to 200MB off download sizes by tweaking how updates handle app installs

Jonathan Lamont
Oct 24, 20243:14 PM EDT 0 comments
WIndows 11 laptop

Microsoft revealed that the Windows 11 24H2 update that started rolling out in October brings several improvements to how the operating system (OS) handles updates.

Per a post on Microsoft’s tech community forums, the company outlines how 24H2 improves Windows updates to reduce install times, restart times and even CPU usage. Improvements include parallel processing and optimized reading and parsing of component manifests, as well as scalable use of RAM.

While those interested in the technical details can dive into the tech community post, here’s what the changes mean. First, Windows 11 can install monthly updates up to 45 percent faster than before, with as much as 25 percent reduced CPU usage.

Moreover, Microsoft says this makes restart time almost 40 percent faster on some systems.

Elsewhere, Microsoft said it improved the download sizes of feature updates, reducing them by around 200MB. The company managed this by skipping downloads of built-in apps for systems that already have the latest versions of those apps installed.

Source: Microsoft tech community Via: The Verge

