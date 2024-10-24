Microsoft made Windows 11 updates install faster, reduced CPU usage

Microsoft revealed that the Windows 11 24H2 update that started rolling out in October brings several improvements to how the operating system (OS) handles updates.

Per a post on Microsoft’s tech community forums, the company outlines how 24H2 improves Windows updates to reduce install times, restart times and even CPU usage. Improvements include parallel processing and optimized reading and parsing of component manifests, as well as scalable use of RAM.

While those interested in the technical details can dive into the tech community post, here’s what the changes mean. First, Windows 11 can install monthly updates up to 45 percent faster than before, with as much as 25 percent reduced CPU usage.

Moreover, Microsoft says this makes restart time almost 40 percent faster on some systems.

Elsewhere, Microsoft said it improved the download sizes of feature updates, reducing them by around 200MB. The company managed this by skipping downloads of built-in apps for systems that already have the latest versions of those apps installed.

Source: Microsoft tech community Via: The Verge