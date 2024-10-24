Future iPhones might borrow display tech from Apple’s latest smartwatch

Apple could be bringing LPT03 display technology from the Apple Watch Series 10 to the next generation of iPhones.

As reported by The Elec (via MacRumors), Apple often tests new technologies in the Apple Watch before bringing them to its lineup of smartphones.

Designed to reduce power consumption and increase per-pixel performance, the display technology in the latest Apple Watch is pretty impressive. Called LPTO3, it’s the latest version of the OLED technology that has been developed over the past few generations. LPTO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) screens are renowned for their ability to save power with dynamic refresh rates. The third generation of the technology can adapt refresh rates from 1Hz up to 240Hz.

The display tech doesn’t just improve power consumption either, it increases viewing angles too. For comparison, the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 9 currently use LPTO2 technology. The switch in the display allows the latest model of Apple Watch to refresh once a second when in always-on mode, compared to once per minute on the older display.

And though it’s unclear when Apple plans to make the switch to LPTO3, it likely won’t be in time for the iPhone 17. According to recent reports, the base model and Air of the iPhone 17 will be updated to LPT02, allowing for dynamic refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. All non-Pro iPhones currently only have 60Hz displays.

Source: The Elec Via: MacRumors