Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Prime Video [Oct. 21-27]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Before [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 25th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

A recently widowed child psychologist discovers that his new client appears to be connected to his past.

Before was created by Sarah Thorp (Cornelius) and stars Billy Crystal (When Harry Met Sally), Judith Light (One Life to Live) and Rosie Perez (White Men Can’t Jump).

An Apple TV+ membership costs $12.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Crave

Humane

Original theatrical release date: April 26th, 2024

Crave release date: October 25th, 2024

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

An environmental collapse leads global governments to force humanity to reduce its population by 20 percent, leading to conflict within one upper-class family.

Humane is the feature directorial debut of Toronto’s Caitlin Cronenberg (the photographer of Drake’s Views album cover) and stars Montreal’s Jay Baruchel (Blackberry), Montreal’s Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie) and Toronto’s Enrico Colantoni (Flashpoint). It’s also worth noting that this Canadian film was shot in Hamilton, Ontario.

I Saw the TV Glow

Original theatrical release date: May 3rd, 2024

Crave release date: October 24th, 2024

Genre: Psychological horror drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

After a classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show, a teenager finds himself questioning his identity and reality.

I Saw the TV Glow was written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun (The Eyeslicer) and stars Justice Smith (The Get Down) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical).

Trap

Original theatrical release date: August 2nd, 2024

Crave release date: October 25th, 2024

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

A serial killer attending a popstar’s concert with his daughter must find an escape when police set up a blockade around the venue.

Trap was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) and stars Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down), Ariel Donoghue (Wolf Like Me), singer Saleka Shyamalan (Servant) and Toronto’s Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard). It’s worth noting that the bulk of the movie was filmed in Hamilton, Ontario’s FirstOntario Centre, with exterior shots of the building coming from Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Netflix

Don’t Move [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 25th, 2024

Genre: Horror-thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

A seasoned killer injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent, forcing her to fight to survive as her body begins to shut down.

Don’t Move was directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto (Delivery: The Beast Within) and stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story: Freakshow).

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head [Netflix Original]

enough with the alpha male memes

🎤 Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head is now playing only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/71gWuDlkDc — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 22, 2024

Netflix Canada release date: October 22nd, 2024

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj) riffs on mid-life identity struggles, race relations, political divides and his fact-checking scandal.

This Is the Zodiac Speaking [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 23rd, 2024

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (around one hour each)

A family searching for answers in the infamous Zodiac murders shares clues and eye-opening testimonies.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

Like A Dragon: Yakuza [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: October 24th, 2024 (first three episodes, final three episodes on November 1st)

Genre: Crime action

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Former yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu is drawn into a vast conspiracy involving his best friend and their clan family.

Based on Sega’s video game series of the same name, Like A Dragon: Yakuza was created by Sean Crouch (Veronica Mars) and Yugo Nakamura (Sunny) and stars Ryoma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive), Kento Kaku (House of Ninjas), Munetaka Aoki (Rurouni Kenchin) and Yuumi Kawai (It’s a Summer Film).

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

