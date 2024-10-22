PlayStation 5 personalized ‘Welcome Hub’ rolls out in Canada

Sony has rolled out a new personalized PS5 space called the ‘Welcome Hub’ to all users in Canada, following an initial test in the U.S. last month.

With this hub, which will appear as a tab on the PS5 dashboard, PS5 users can choose from various widgets to provide different information before you begin gaming. Some of these widgets include those displaying console storage, online friends, Trophies, battery levels for accessories and more.

The size of widgets can be adjusted, while presets will also be available if you want to quickly swap layouts. You can even customize the Welcome Hub background with different designs (including some with animated effects) or a screenshot you captured from your Media Gallery.

The Welcome Hub was first unveiled last month alongside a larger PS5 system update that included Party Share QR codes that would allow people to join your PS5 parties (currently only available in a “phased release”), personalized 3D Audio profiles and the ability to enable Remote Play for individual users. More information can be found in this PlayStation Blog post.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation Canada