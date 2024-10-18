Instagram Stories are not working with some Android 15 devices

You’re not alone if your Instagram app is broken after updating to Android 15. People are having issues with the app’s ‘Stories’ feature, where the Stories aren’t loading well, and it’s impossible to skip through them. Some people are also noticing that the app is freezing and crashing.

I had this exact issue with my Pixel 9 Pro XL running Android 15, and others have complained about it on Reddit.

Updating your Instagram app to version 354.1.0.47.90 will fix the problem, though it has been reported that some users don’t have that update available in their Play Store.

I ended up having to reset my phone (for other reasons), and when everything was redownloaded, I had the correct Instagram app, and everything was working again. If you’re not lucky enough to have the right version of the Instagram app on your Play Store, it’s always possible to side-load the app. If you don’t feel comfortable side-loading, you might have to wait for the update to hit the Play Store.

Source: Android Authority