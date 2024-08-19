Fido finally joins Koodo, Virgin in offering a $39/50GB 4G plan

Rogers-owned Fido has finally joined Bell’s Virgin and Telus’ Koodo in offering a $39/50GB 4G plan with Canada/U.S. calling. However, unlike the other two, Fido’s plan requires a couple of discounts and data bonuses.

Fido’s plan currently starts at $49/mo and includes 40GB of 4G data. To get the $39 price, customers need to claim a $5/mo discount for 24 months and sign up for autopay to get that $5/mo discount for a final price of $39 (at least for two years, or until Fido raises prices, whichever comes first).

Then, to get the 50GB of data, there’s another 10GB monthly data bonus customers can add to the plan. The end result is the $39/50GB offer, but it a lot more complex than Koodo, which only has a $5/mo autopay discount, or Virgin, which has no discounts or data bonuses involved at all.

If I were in the market for one of these plans, I’d likely go with Virgin Plus thanks to the lack of autopay discounts (Koodo and Fido artificially inflate the costs of their plans so customers can “save” $5/mo with autopay) and Virgin’s $39/50GB plan includes Canada/U.S. calling. Sure, Fido’s plan includes Canada/U.S. calling, but the price goes up after two years when the discount drops off. And Koodo’s plan has slower data (100Mbps compared to 150Mbps from Fido and Virgin).

But honestly, none of the $39/50GB plans offered by the flankers are great. Freedom Mobile has a $35/50GB 5G plan with Canada/U.S./Mexico roaming (after the $5/mo autopay discount and a $5/mo credit for 18 months), and Public Mobile has $39/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. and $35/50GB 4G plans.

You can check out Fido’s plan here.