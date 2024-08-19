There could be three new AirPods models this fall

Apple’s fall iPhone event is coming up, and new reports suggest that we might see up to three new AirPods revisions alongside new iPhones and Apple Watches.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that a new base-level earbud will finally replace 2019’s AirPods 2 in Apple’s lineup. The report is uncertain about the naming, but these buds seem to be grouped with products that usually have Apple’s SE branding.

Beyond that, the company is also looking to improve the AirPods 3 from 2021. These are likely getting active noise cancelling (ANC), which, if Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds 3 are any indication, adds a lot to buds without silicon ear tips. Both new earbuds will also move from the lightning connector to USB-C.

The final new set of AirPods is the long-awaited AirPods Max 2, which may receive some normal enhancements to ANC and sound quality, plus the much-asked-for USB-C version. Personally, I’m hoping for a lighter design, a comfier headband, and a more robust travel case. An on/off button would be really nice, too.

Reportedly, there’s nothing new with AirPods Pro, but since they got refined with a USB-C port last year, they’re Apple’s most modern buds so far. The AirPods Pro with USB-C also features an upgraded chipset that allows for 5Ghz ultra-low latency lossless audio when connected to the Vision Pro.

If Apple is releasing new AirPods and iPhones at the same time this year, the new phones and earbuds/headphones might also have the new 5GHz-capable chip, allowing for higher-quality audio across the new iPhone and AirPods lineups. This is another selling feature the company can use to sell Apple Music if true.

