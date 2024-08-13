Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are smaller and smarter

Google released a new set of pro earbuds alongside the new Pixel 9 series and the new Pixel Fold. The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 supports better Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), sound quality and battery life, all in a smaller package.

The new Buds Pro themselves are smaller than the 2022 version, but the battery case is pretty much the same size as the previous version. This means you don’t gain any more pocket space, but they are smaller and lighter when you’re wearing them. When shrinking down the buds, Google also redesigned them with more curves and rubber stabilizers to help people lock the buds into their ears.

Google says you can twist the earbuds to help lock them into your ears for workouts and then un-twist them for more comfort so you can keep wearing them all day.

One of the more exciting things about these buds is that they use Google’s Tensor A1 chipset, which the company says increases sound quality, ANC, and battery life. Each bud should last for eight hours with ANC on or 12 with it off. On top of that, the charging case will provide somewhere between 30-48 hours, depending on how much ANC you use. You can charge them with USB-C or wireless charging, but once again, this is another device that won’t launch with Qi2.

Since we’ve only been hands-on with the buds so far, we can’t confirm this, but the new design was promising, and Google hasn’t been disappointed with past earbuds.

Since the release of the last Pixel Buds Pros, Google has also rolled out a more robust Find My Device network and the new version interacts better with that. An added speaker on the case makes it easier to locate since you can now make it chime.

In terms of raw specs, the buds have 11mm speaker drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, three microphones per earbud, and in-ear sensors. Each bud also has touch sensors and is IP54 water/dustproof. The case itself is only IPX4, meaning it’s only moderately water resistant.

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 cost $299 in Canada, sliding in under the price of the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. However, the new Pixel Buds are more expensive than the previous generation, which cost $259.

You can read all the news about today’s Google event by following this link.