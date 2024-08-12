Shoresy Season 4 coming to Crave in winter 2025

The fourth season of Shoresy will begin streaming on Crave in winter 2025.

Bell confirmed the premiere window alongside confirmation that the new season is now in production in Sudbury, Ontario. Season 3 premiered on Crave in May. Created by Listowel, Ontario’s Jared Keeso, the Letterkenny spin-off follows the misadventures of the titular foul-mouthed veteran hockey player (Keeso) and his team, the Sudbury Bulldogs.

Bell has also teased several Season 4 guest stars, including TSN hockey reporter Kenzie Lalonde; TSN reporter and Olympic gold medalist Tessa Bonhomme; Meghan Chayka, co-founder of Stathletes and former NHLers Doug Gilmour, Marty McSorley, and Sean Avery.

Ahead of the fourth season, cast members will also take part in the ‘Shoresy Fall Classic,’ a competition against a lineup of Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni on November 17th at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. Partial proceeds will benefit MLSE Launch Pad.

The first three seasons are now streaming on Crave. All 12 seasons of Letterkenny are also available on the service.

