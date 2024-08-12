2025’s iPhone SE expected to support Apple Intelligence

Apple may have started small with the rollout of Apple Intelligence, but it seems that by midway through 2025, at least six iPhones will support it.

A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the next iPhone SE will be the most modern version of the lower-cost Apple phone yet. Gurman says it will be based on the chassis design of the iPhone 14 and might even have an OLED display. The iPhone 14 chassis is a smart improvement since its redesign made it more repairable, a great upgrade for a mid-tier phone. Beyond that, it also has a larger 6.1-inch screen and a bigger battery than the older SE, which are nice improvements for anyone with the tiny SE 3 from 2020.

What is more unexpected from the next iPhone SE is Apple Intelligence. So far, it’s only on the iPhone 15 Pro series, and people assume that it has something to do with the extra RAM the 15 Pro has compared to all other iPhones. Every iPhone 16 should also come with 8GB of RAM and a new chip supporting Apple’s AI. We’re expecting this chip to be called the A18 or A18 Pro.

This means the iPhone 15 Pro chipset (A17 Pro) will be two years old in 2025, making it the perfect piece of silicon to inject into the iPhone SE. Not only does it support Apple Intelligence, but it should also support Apple’s high-end mobile gaming ambitions. This means that by mid-2025, there’s a huge chance that Apple’s leading lineup of phones will all support Apple Intelligence and console-level gaming, ideally accelerating the adoption of both.

Other 2025 iPhone SE rumours suggest a single camera lens, FaceID and it is likely to be the final iPhone with an alert slider. iPhone 16 leaks suggest that all of the iPhone 16 series will feature the same Action Button as the iPhone 15 Pro.

Source: Bloomberg