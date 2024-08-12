X (Twitter) now lets you sort replies following annoying blue check preference

X (Twitter) now allows you to sort replies to a post using a few different filters. In recent months, the platform has first displayed comments from those who have either paid for — or were gifted — the now meaningless blue ‘Verified’ checkmark.

The new replies sorting feature is available on X across all platforms. Interestingly, though, the naming scheme is slightly different on iOS and Mac versus Android. See below for the three filters:

Most relevant replies (iOS/Mac) or Trending (Android)

Most recent replies (all platforms)

Most liked replies (all platforms)

rolling out now: sort replies on any post by most relevant, recent, or liked pic.twitter.com/bBjaRliUxZ — X (@X) August 9, 2024

It should be noted that X didn’t clarify how it’s deciding what is “most relevant,” which is, of course, a more subjective qualifier versus “most recent” and “most liked.” Hopefully, though, this will at least help cut through at least some of the noise from Elon Musk’s weird checkmark loving fans.

Image credit: X

Via: Engadget