Samsung recalls 1 million stoves pets could turn on, causing fire risk

Samsung has recalled about 1.1 million stoves after pets had been able to turn them on and start fires.

This includes 30 models of slide-in ranges that Samsung has been selling since 2013. In that time, the appliances have been involved in about 250 fires that have led to around 40 injuries and multiple pet deaths, according to the U.S.’ Consumer Product Safety Division (CPSD).

Video footage has shown pets jumping onto the stoves and pawing at the knobs, leading to accidental fires. One such example is from last month, which you can see in the below video released by the Colorado Springs Fire Department:

As part of the recall, Samsung will provide free knob locks or covers to minimize the risk of pets or humans accidentally bumping into them.

For now, the recall only applies to the U.S., but it’s nonetheless something to be aware of if you’re in Canada and have a Samsung range. In a statement to CTV News, Samsung Canada said it is “aware” of the U.S. recall and is “monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update if and when available.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Consumer Product Safety Division Via: CTV News