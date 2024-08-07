Google rolls out August 2024 security patch for Pixel phones and Tablet

Google has begun to roll out the August security patch for Pixel devices.

The biggest change is improvements to performance and stability “in certain conditions” for the Pixel 8. Elsewhere, Google has fixed a flickering screen brightness issue on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as a reboot loop issue on Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a.

The full changelog can be viewed here. Note that the security patch applies to devices Pixel 5a or higher, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Fold.

If you haven’t received a notification about the update, you can check System Settings to manually prompt it.

Via: Android Authority