What to expect from the Pixel 9 Made by Google event

Google’s summer Pixel launch event starts at 10am ET/7am PT on Tuesday, August 13th.

The tech giant has made a significant change this year by unveiling its products a month ahead of Apple’s upcoming iPhone series. Similarly to previous years, Google has shown off what to expect from its events. The Mountain View company has already shown off the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but if rumours are correct we’re expecting to see a few more devices at the Made by Google event.

Firstly, let’s go over some of what Google has shown off.

A foldable phone built for the Gemini era.

Google has released a few tweets on its Made by Google account, showing off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9. So far, Google has only shown the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold, but we haven’t seen much of the Pixel 9 or the mysterious 9 Pro XL—good thing we have leaks.

Last year, Canada didn’t see the Pixel Fold; however, I have a lot of hope this year we’ll see the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and we have a couple of reasons for this.

First, Google’s Canada online store shows the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold. Second, Canada’s Radio Equipment List has the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold (alongside three other wireless devices, likely the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 3 XL). To that point, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold appeared on the list, meaning that the government’s broadcasting and telecommunications approved these products.

Now, onto the leaks!

Let’s start with the specs on each of the devices:

We’re looking at pretty impressive specs for each of the handsets. Especially the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which offer up to 16GB of RAM, a 42-megapixel selfie camera and an impressive triple camera setup.

Battery-wise, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro have 4,558mAh cells, a 4,942mAh cell for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and a 4,560mAh cell for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Previous rumours indicate that the Pixel 9 will come in Jade, Obsidian, Peony and Porcelain. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will come in Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain and Rose. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will sport Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.

Feature-wise, the Pixel 9 series will have several new AI-focused ones.

One of the new functionalities seems to be related to ‘Ask Gemini.’ In a leaked promotional video, a user takes a picture of the food in her fridge and then uses ‘Ask Gemini’ to ask what to make for dinner. Another feature is Pixel Screenshots, where we see the user use the search function to Google Y2K dip dye hair from Alex, which Google took a screenshot of and could pull up on their device. There’s also a Super Res Zoom video that lets you zoom in on a section of your video with the help of AI. Another feature, according to this leak promotional video, includes ‘Add Me,’ which seems to let you add people to a photo. You can take a photo of them and then another, and it would add the person to the new photo. It seems like an excellent way to avoid needing a selfie stick.

Additionally, the Pixel devices will get seven years of Feature Drops.

While these features seem pretty cool, and the handsets have good specs, they will be more expensive than their predecessors.

Pixel 9

128GB: €899 (roughly $1,339 CAD) – Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain, Cosmo, Mojito

256GB: €999 (roughly $1,489 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, Mojito

Pixel 9 Pro

128GB: €1,099 (roughly $1,639 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), Pink

256GB: €1,199 (roughly $1,789 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Pink

512GB: €1,329 (roughly $1,980 CAD) – Obsidian, Hazel

Pixel 9 Pro XL

128GB: €1,199 (roughly $1,789 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel

256GB: €1,299 (roughly $1,939 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Pink

512GB: €1,429 (roughly $2,129 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel

1TB: €1,689 (roughly $2,516 CAD) – Obsidian

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

256GB: €1,899 (roughly $2,829 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain

512GB: €2,029 (roughly $3,023 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain

Now moving on from the Pixel handsets, Google will also reportedly unveil the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Last week, we finally learned a bit about Google’s Buds Pro 2.

The top of the buds appear to offer capacitive touch sensors and might be a little bigger than the previous version. The grills now match the colour of the earbuds instead of just being black. The case will have an oval design and the exact dimensions as its predecessor. There also seems to be a cut-out in the case next to the USB-C port, which could either be for a lanyard or a speaker for Google’s new Find My Device network.

A new leak also shows off the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in every colour variant. It shows that the buds will get a new Aloe colour matching the Pixel 8a, alongside Charcoal, Porcelain, and Hot Pink colour variants.

Last but not least are the Pixel Watch 3 variants.

Rumour has it that the Pixel Watch 3 will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with cellular and Wi-Fi variants. Yes, Google is finally giving users options. The watch will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform, and the smaller model will have a 310mAh battery, while the larger variant will support a 420mAh cell. We’re also expecting smaller bezels around the display. The shift will be from 5.5mm to 4.5mm.

The leak also says that both watches will have 2,000 nits of brightness, with the Pixel Watch having a resolution of 408 x 408 pixels for the smaller model and 456 x 456-pixel resolution for the larger model.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 will have ultra-wideband support, which hopefully means that Google is working to bring UWB support for the Find My Device app. Further, the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to sport a Silver case with a Rose Quartz band, which will likely match the pink Pixel 9. We also expect Black, Gold and Hazel case options and Obsidian and Porcelain bands. However, the Rose Quartz band will only be for the smaller variant.

