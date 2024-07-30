Apple TV+ might be the next streaming service to get ads: report

Apple is reportedly in talks to potentially bring ads to Apple TV+.

According to The Telegraph, Apple recently met with the Broadcaster’s Audience Research Board, the U.K.’s television ratings organization, about options for tracking ads on Apple TV+. While The Telegraph doesn’t mention similar meetings in other regions, it seems safe to assume that Apple would want ads across all of its TV+ markets.

To that point, Apple has recently been hiring multiple people in the ad space, including former NBC Universal ad executive Joseph Cady. The company has also been selling ad spots in its Major League Soccer programming.

There’s also a big precedent for ads in the streaming space already. With Netflix and Disney+, there are lower-cost, ad-enabled subscription options, while Amazon’s Prime Video requires everyone to pay $2.99/month to remove ads. Should Apple go forward with TV+ ads, it remains to be seen what approach it will take.

Rumblings of Apple’s interest in ads come after a recent report indicated that the company is looking to reduce TV+ spending after investing $20 billion USD (about $27.7 billion CAD) on content for the platform.

Source: The Telegraph