Outage impacting some Microsoft Office, Teams users

Some Microsoft services, like Office and Teams, are experiencing issues right now due to an Azure outage that started around 8am on Tuesday.

According to a Microsoft status page, “a subset of customers may have experienced issues connecting to Microsoft services globally.” Microsoft says it’s implementing network configuration changes and “performed failovers to alternate networking paths” to relieve the issue.

The company is monitoring the issue and will provide more details as they become available.

For now, though, it seems like some people will have a decent excuse to get out of that boring Teams meeting their boss roped them into.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Microsoft Via: Engadget