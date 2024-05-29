Samsung One UI 7 testing build spotted on Galaxy S24

Samsung is now testing One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24.

According to SamMobile, a One UI 7 test build for the S24 was spotted on an internal server and offered a firmware version number of S928BXXU2BXE8. That’s pretty much it, and unfortunately, it didn’t provide any further details about One UI 7.

However, a previous report indicates that One UI 7 might finally bring a vertical app drawer to Samsung handsets. We’ll also likely see new Galaxy AI features as well.

Unfortunately, Canadians won’t be able to try out the One UI 7 beta as it’ll only be available in the U.S. and South Korea.

We’ll learn more about One UI 7 shortly as rumours point to Samsung having its Unpacked event on July 10th.

Source: SamMobile