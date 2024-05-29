fbpx
News

Samsung One UI 7 testing build spotted on Galaxy S24

A beta is probably on the way for U.S. and South Korean users

Dean Daley
May 29, 20247:02 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung is now testing One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24.

According to SamMobile, a One UI 7 test build for the S24 was spotted on an internal server and offered a firmware version number of S928BXXU2BXE8. That’s pretty much it, and unfortunately, it didn’t provide any further details about One UI 7.

However, a previous report indicates that One UI 7 might finally bring a vertical app drawer to Samsung handsets. We’ll also likely see new Galaxy AI features as well.

Unfortunately, Canadians won’t be able to try out the One UI 7 beta as it’ll only be available in the U.S. and South Korea.

We’ll learn more about One UI 7 shortly as rumours point to Samsung having its Unpacked event on July 10th.

Source: SamMobile

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Streaming

It looks like Apple is planning to bring Apple TV+ to Android

News

Apple reportedly has ‘black box’ processing technique for AI to protect user data

News

iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly make Apple an AI leader

News

Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI to its Galaxy Watches

Comments